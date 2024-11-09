 Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Mumbai cueist Mahesh Jagdale Overcomes Thane Challenger Gaurav Jaisinghani
Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Mumbai cueist Mahesh Jagdale Overcomes Thane Challenger Gaurav Jaisinghani

Jagdale potted steadily and quite consistently to win 5-3 in the 6-Red’ third-round match

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Mahesh Jagdale in action at Malabar Hill Club Billiards Hall on Saturday |

Mumbai cueist Mahesh Jagdale potted steadily and quite consistently to overcome Thane challenger Gaurav Jaisinghani 5-3 in a ‘6-Red’ third-round match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024 and played at the MHC billiards hall on Saturday.

Jagdale lost three of the first four frames, but gallantly fought back and for his impressive showing he rolled in an unfinished break of 38 points in the sixth frame to carve out a fluent 6-57, 8-43, 40-5, 32-49, 35-5, 55-1, 37-2, and 31-18) victory.

Meanwhile, Pune’s Suraj Rathi was in his elements and knocked the fight out of Thane’s Krishna Tohgaonkar charging to a quick 5-0 (37-15, 34-7, 65-15, 33-19, and 46-23) victory with a degree of comfort.

Results - 6-Red (third round): Mahesh Jagdale (Mum) beat Gaurav Jaisinghani (Thane) 5-3 (6-57, 8-43, 40-5, 32-49, 35-5, 55(38*)-1, 37-2, 31-18);

Suraj Rathi (Pune) beat Krishna Tohgaonkar 5-0 (37-15, 34-7, 65(41)-15, 33-19, 46-23).

Second round: Abhishek Bajaj (Mum) beat Danish Khan (Thane) 5-2 (38-9, 10-49, 27-1 5-38, 41-2, 39-17, 41-35;

Rahul Sachdev (Mum) beat Hasan Badami 5-1 (41-20, 58(58*)-10, 0-56(56), 42-0, 36-16, 36-23).

