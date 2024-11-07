Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Sumer Mago, Nikhil Saigal Score Impressive Wins

Sumer Mago of Mumbai produced a half-century effort of 51 points |

Sumer Mago of Mumbai produced a half-century effort of 51 points and went on to defeat city mate Aakash Ramteke 5-3 (43-36, 18-26, 43-14, 52-23, 6-36, 51(51)-9, 0-40, 37-19) in a ‘6-Red’ third round match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024 and played at the MHC billiards hall on Thursday.

In another interesting encounter, Nikhil Saigal of Mumbai played with plenty of grit and determination to sideline compatriot Shahyan Razmi by a 5-3 frame scores. Saigal seemed to have saved his best for last as he compiled a superb break of 47 to hand Razmi a 16-41, 0-41, 38-7, 28-7, 6-45, 39-14, and 47(47)-0 defeat.

Meanwhile, Pune cueists Saad Sayed defeated Mumbai challenger Aditya Shandilya 5-2 (0-36(32), 47(35)-10, 24-36, 40-5, 42-34, 38-9, 41-8) to advance to the next round.

In a contest between Bombay Gymkhana cueists, Vinay Swaminathan (Mumbai) prevailed over Shabaz Khan (Mumbai) 5-2 (37-0, 40-46, 37-12, 49-4, 33-32, 21-33, 34-25) in another third round clash.

