Malabar Hill Club Five-Star MCDTTA Table Tennis Championship: Parthav Kelkar And SenhoraD'Souza Emerge Champions

Parthav Kelkar and Senhora D’Souza emerged victorious in the Malabar Hill Club 5-Star MCDTTA table tennis championship 2023 held at the University Sports Pavilion in Marine Lines this Monday.

In the men's final, Parthav showcased superior all-round play, securing a straight-game victory over Gaurav Parte with scores of 11-4, 11-8, and 14-12. On the adjacent table, Senhora initially faced a tough challenge from the talented youngster Manasi Kelkar. Unfortunately, Manasi had to retire unwell after losing the first two games. Senhora had claimed the first two games at 11-9 and 11-5 before the concession.

Meanwhile, a rising star, Parth Magar, took the spotlight by clinching triple crowns in the under-15, under-17, and under-19 categories. In the under-15 final, Parth defeated Aarav Sanghvi with ease, securing an 11-8, 11-9, and 11-3 win. He continued his dominance by overcoming Aarav again in the under-17 final with scores of 11-6, 12-14, 12-10, and 11-7. Later, Parth sealed his hat-trick of titles by defeating Aaditya Dalal 12-10, 11-8, and 11-7 in the under-19 final.

The girls' under-17 final featured a thrilling contest between Anshita Tamhankar and Keisha Jhaveri. Anshita initially struggled, conceding the first two games to Keisha. However, she displayed remarkable fighting spirit, staging a comeback to win the next three games in succession and secure a well-deserved 7-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-6, and 11-6 victory, emerging as the worthy champion.

Results (all finals)

Women: Senhora D’Souza bt Manasi Chiplunkar 11-9, 11-5, retired (unwell); Girls (U-11): Swara Gudekar bt Krisha Tanna 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9; Under-13: Sara Jamsutkar bt Swara Gudekar 11-3, 11-3, 11-1; Under-15: Arpita Borhade bt Amishi Chaddha 3-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-3, 13-11; Under-17: Anshita Tamhankar bt Keisha Jhaveri 7-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6; Under-19: Mugdha Desai bt Amishi Chaddha 11-7, 12-10, 11-4.

Men: Parthav Kelkar bt Gaurav Parte 11-4, 11-8, 14-12; Boys (U-11): Akhil Kampani bt Yashan Kolah 11-8, 11-5, 12-14, 14-12; Under-13: Shlok Jhaveri bt Akhil Kampani 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7; Under-15: Parth Magar bt Aarav Sanghvi 11-8, 11-9, 11-3; Under-17: Parth Magar bt Aarav Sanghvi 11-6, 12-14, 12-10, 11-7; Under-19: Parth Magar bt Aaditya Dalal 12-10, 11-8, 11-7.

Veteran (39+) Men: Rupesh Gharat bt Kedar Kasbekar 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10.