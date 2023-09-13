BSAM Greatwhite-Maharashtra State Selection: Jagdale, Sachdev Finish No 1; Double Delight For Arantxa

Mahesh Jagdale of Elphinstone Cricket Club and Rahul Sachdev of Otters Club emerged as Maharashtra State senior men’s No 1 billiards and snooker players in the recently concluded BSAM (Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra) Greatwhite-Maharashtra State Selection billiards and snooker championships 2023.

Meanwhile, Pune cueist, Arantxa Sanchis clinched a grand double, as she emerged as the senior women’s No. 1 player in both 15-red snooker and 6-red snooker competitions. Gianna Rego of The Q Club finished as the number 2 player in both events.

Mumbai’s talented cueist, Shahyan Razmi showed plenty of versatility and finished No. 2 in the senior men’s snooker and billiards and No. 2 in the junior boys’ snooker. Sumer Mago of Khar Gymkhana claimed the top position in the junior boys’ snooker event.

In the sub-Junior boys snooker category, Aarav Sancheti of Pune and Rohan Pai of Garware Club House finished one and two respectively. Aarav also took the top spot in the sub-junior boys’ billiards draw, while Rohan Pai of Garware Club House was in second place. The Pune lad Aarav was placed second behind Aryan Parulekar of Matunga Gymkhana who bagged the top position in the junior boys’ billiards.

In the senior men 6-red snooker, Pune's Saad Sayed finished in the number one spot ahead of second placed Hasan Badami of Islam Gymkhana.

All these players will represent Maharashtra in the BSFI National championships to be played November.

Top two ranked players - Snooker - Senior Men: 1. Rrahul Sachdev (Otters), 2. Shahyan Razmi.

Senior Women: 1. Arantxa Sanchis (Pune), 2. Gianna Rego (The Q Club).

Junior Boys: 1. Sumer Mago (Khar Gymkhana), 2. Shahyan Razmi.

Sub-Junior Boys: 1. Aarav Sancheti (Pune), 2. Rohan Pai (Garware Club House).

Billiards - Senior Men: 1 Mahesh Jagdale (Ecc), 2 Shahyan Razmi

Junior Boys: 1. Aryan Parulekar (Matunga Gymkhana), Aarav Sancheti (Pune).

Sub-Junior Boys: 1. Aarav Sancheti (Pune), 2. Rohan Pai (Garware Club House).

6-Red - Senior Men: 1. Saad Sayed (Pune), 2 Hasan Badami (Islam Gymkhana).

Senior Women: 1. Arantxa Sanchis (Pune), Gianna Rego (The Q Club).

