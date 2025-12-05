Who Is Avadhut Sathe? ₹601 Crore Taken From Investors, How Sebi’s ₹546 Crore Recovery Order Has Pulled The Finfluencer Into Controversy

A Popular Trading Guru Now in Trouble. | File Image |

Mumbai: Avadhut Sathe, a well-known stock market trainer and social-media finfluencer, has been barred from the securities market after Sebi ordered recovery of Rs 546.16 crore. According to Sebi, Sathe and his firm-Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTAPL)-collected huge sums by giving unregistered investment advice while presenting it as stock market education.

Who Is Avadhut Sathe?

Sathe is a Pune-based former software engineer who turned into a full-time trader and trainer. He once worked at Hexaware Technologies and later lived in Singapore, Australia and the US. His interest in stock markets grew during his time abroad. After facing trading losses, he said he changed his approach and eventually quit IT in 2007 to follow trading full-time.

How His Academy Became Big

In 2008, Sathe started his first seminar with only 12 people. Over time, his Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy expanded across India. His courses lasted four months, cost around Rs 18,000, and included technical analysis, live-market sessions and mentorship.

He became extremely popular because of his motivational speaking, emotional style and strong connection with small-town investors. His YouTube following crossed one million, making him one of India’s most recognised finfluencers.

What Sebi Found in Its Investigation

Sebi investigated his activities from 2017 to 2025 and found that Sathe and his academy collected Rs 601 crore from more than 3.37 lakh people. The regulator said the academy used live market data, gave buy-sell calls, and promoted “high returns” while hiding losses.

Sebi said the training programmes were actually unregistered investment advisory services disguised as education. The regulator also said participants were encouraged to trade in specific stocks based on recommendations sold for a fee.

The Big Penalty and Market Ban

Sebi ordered Sathe and his company to jointly return Rs 546.16 crore made as unlawful gains. They have also been banned from the securities market and stopped from giving any advisory or research services.

They cannot use live market data or advertise their profits or students’ profits. Sebi said such steps were necessary to protect investors from being misled.

A Wake-Up Call for Finfluencers and Investors

This case is one of the strongest actions against a finfluencer in India. It warns that social-media trainers cannot offer investment advice without registration. For investors, it is a reminder to be careful, as “stock market courses” may sometimes hide risky and illegal advisory practices.