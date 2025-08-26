Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Sebi Amid Charges Of Misleading Investors

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy says it is fully cooperating with Sebi probe | File Photo

New Delhi, Aug 26: Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy, which is facing Sebi scrutiny over allegations of misleading investors with stock tips disguised as education, on Tuesday said it is fully cooperating with the regulator and remains committed to providing any additional information or assistance sought.

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy is operated by financial influencer Avadhut Sathe. In its statement, the academy said, "We are fully cooperating with Sebi and remain committed to providing any additional information or assistance they may require. We welcome their guidance to ensure the highest standards of compliance and transparency."

Academy Under Sebi Scrutiny

The statement came days after a senior Sebi official, without naming anyone, last week stated that the regulator had carried out a major search operation against a prominent financial influencer in Mumbai.

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy clarified that it is a training institution and not an advisory service provider, or a Finfluencer.

It underlined that it does not publish or circulate research reports or stock recommendations, nor does it provide personalised investment advice for consideration. The institute added that it does not give trade tips, stock calls, or promise assured returns.

Clarifies Role as Training Institute

Elaborating on its role, the academy said, "At Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA), our focus has always been to develop independent traders and investors through structured training programs. Our sessions are designed to build analytical, execution, and decision-making skills, ensuring that our students are equipped to trade with knowledge, discipline, and confidence."

Training Over 62,000 Students Across 51 Countries

ASTA claimed to be a leading stock market training institute that has trained over 62,000 students across 51+ countries and all 35 Indian states/UTs. With a presence in more than 180 cities and 650 districts, the academy said it has empowered over 13,500 women and professionals.

Sebi Tightens Crackdown on Finfluencers

Sebi has been tightening its crackdown on financial influencers who offer investment tips or promise guaranteed returns under the guise of trading training sessions.

In February, the regulator banned Asmita Patel Global School and influencer Asmita Patel from the capital markets.

The case pertained to individuals enrolling in trading courses provided by Asmita Patel Global School of Trading. The Sebi order stated they were misled by exaggerated promises of profits and forced into paying high fees for minimal or ineffective trading education.

