 ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth ₹1,120 Crore As Part Of Money Laundering Probe Against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani's Companies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth ₹1,120 Crore As Part Of Money Laundering Probe Against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani's Companies

ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth ₹1,120 Crore As Part Of Money Laundering Probe Against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani's Companies

The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth Rs 1,120 crore as part of its money laundering probe against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani. The ED had earlier attached properties worth over Rs 8,997 crore in the bank fraud cases related to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth Rs 1,120 crore as part of its money laundering probe against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, officials said.Eighteen properties, including the Reliance Centre in Mumbai's Ballard Estate, fixed deposits, bank balance and shareholding in unqouted investments of Reliance Anil Ambani Group have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Another set of seven properties of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, two properties of Reliance Power Ltd, nine properties of Reliance Value Service Private Ltd, fixed deposits in the name of Reliance Value Service Private Ltd, Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Lt, Phi Management Solutions Private Ltd, Adhar Property Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Gamesa Investment Management Private Ltd and investments made in unquoted investment by Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Ltd and Phi Management Solutions Private Ltd have also been attached, they said.

The ED had earlier attached properties worth over Rs 8,997 crore in the bank fraud cases related to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.The total attachment in the case against the Reliance Group is now Rs 10,117 crore. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
From Subway To Runway: Who Is Bhavitha Mandava, Indian Model Who Opened For Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 Show In NYC
From Subway To Runway: Who Is Bhavitha Mandava, Indian Model Who Opened For Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 Show In NYC
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key Developments Explained
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key Developments Explained
Motherson Announces Agreement With Adani Ports' Subsidiary To Establish Facility For Auto Exports, Handling 2 Lakh Cars
Motherson Announces Agreement With Adani Ports' Subsidiary To Establish Facility For Auto Exports, Handling 2 Lakh Cars
Who Is Avadhut Sathe? ₹601 Crore Taken From Investors, How Sebi’s ₹546 Crore Recovery Order Has Pulled The Finfluencer Into Controversy
Who Is Avadhut Sathe? ₹601 Crore Taken From Investors, How Sebi’s ₹546 Crore Recovery Order Has Pulled The Finfluencer Into Controversy

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Motherson Announces Agreement With Adani Ports' Subsidiary To Establish Facility For Auto Exports,...

Motherson Announces Agreement With Adani Ports' Subsidiary To Establish Facility For Auto Exports,...

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? ₹601 Crore Taken From Investors, How Sebi’s ₹546 Crore Recovery Order...

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? ₹601 Crore Taken From Investors, How Sebi’s ₹546 Crore Recovery Order...

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% From 5.5% To Spur Growth

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% From 5.5% To Spur Growth

SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To...

SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To...

Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹1,120 Crore Assets Of Reliance Anil Ambani Group In RHFL–RCFL–Yes Bank...

Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹1,120 Crore Assets Of Reliance Anil Ambani Group In RHFL–RCFL–Yes Bank...