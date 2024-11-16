 Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament 2024: Shivani Herlekar Goes Down Fighting To Unseeded Anushka Bhise
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMaharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament 2024: Shivani Herlekar Goes Down Fighting To Unseeded Anushka Bhise

Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament 2024: Shivani Herlekar Goes Down Fighting To Unseeded Anushka Bhise

Later in quarter-final encounters, Shravni Patil defeated second seed Shraddha Hakke in two games at 15-9, and 15-8

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image

The top four seeds in the women’s singles draw failed to advance to the semi-final round of the NSCI-hosted Yonex Sunrise-Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament 2024, organized by the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA).

The number seed Shivani Herlekar went down fighting to unseeded Anushka Bhise losing 29-30 in 17 minutes in an absorbing pre-quarter-final match played at the Willingdon Sports Club courts on Saturday morning.

Later in quarter-final encounters, Shravni Patil defeated second seed Shraddha Hakke in two games at 15-9, and 15-8, while third seed Manasvi Vaidya suffered a straight-game 13-15, 15-2 defeat at the hands of unseeded Devanshi Shinde. Earlier, Prisha Shah produced a strong fighting performance as she rallied from losing the first game against fourth seed Netra Jhalani and went on to clinch a satisfying 8-15, 15-7, 15-2 win and seal the semi-final spots.

Read Also
Maharashtra State Open Badminton 2024: Harshit Mahimkar Smoothly Sails Past Veer Bhadane
article-image

In the men’s last eight matches, top seed Tanay Mehendale fought back to win 17-15, 15-11 against Mishil Shah, and second seed Shvetank Karnik prevailed over Piyush Kamble, posting a 15-11, 15-10 victory.

FPJ Shorts
Why Probiotic 'Kanji Rice' Is The Best Detox For Gut Health? Know The Easiest Way To Make It
Why Probiotic 'Kanji Rice' Is The Best Detox For Gut Health? Know The Easiest Way To Make It
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities

Teenager Harshit Mahimkar continued with his impressive showing and outclassed third seed Yash Tiwari coasting to a quick 15-7, and 15-5 win to advance to the semi-finals. Fourth seed Soham Phatak got the better of Tanay Joshi 15-11, and 15-8 to complete the semi-final line-up.

Results: Women's sungles - Quarter-finals: Prisha Shah bt 4-Netra Jhalani 8-15, 15-7, 15-2; Anushka Bhise bt Arya Phalane 15-13, 15-4; Shravni Patil bt 2-Shraddha Hakke 15-9, 15-8; Devanshi Shinde bt 3-Manasvi Vaidya 15-13, 15-2.

Read Also
Cricket, Badminton, Hockey And Wrestling Snubbed From Commonwealth Games 2026; India's Medal...
article-image

Round 16: Arya Phalane bt  Netra Kapdane 30-28; 4-Netra Jhalani bt Nirali Pokharna 30-29; Prisha Shah bt Ishita Agarwal 30-6; Devanshi Shinde bt Siddhi Dumbre 30-3; Anushka Bhise bt 1-Shivani Herlekar 30-29; 3-Manasvi Vaidya bt Ananya Rane 30-27; Shravni Patil bt Siddhi Solanki 30-18; 2-Shraddha Hakke bt Apurva Ghadge 30-18.

Men's singles - Quarter-finals: 2-Shvetank Karnik bt Piyush Kamble 15-11, 15-10; 4-Soham Phatak bt Tanay Joshi 15-11, 15-8; Harshit Mahimkar bt 3-Yash Tiwari 15-7, 15-5; 1-Tanay Mehendale bt Mishil Shah 17-15, 15-11.

Round 16: 1-Tanay Mehendale bt Abhinav Singh 30-15; Tanay Joshi bt Kunjj Patel 30-12; Harshit Mahimkar bt Yash Gurav 30-24; Piyush Kamble bt Daras Nadar 30-6; 2-Shvetank Karnik bt Nikhil Chari 30-12; Mishil Shah bt Chirayu Bhobu 30-18; 4-Soham Phatak bt Krishna Agrawal 30-19; 3-Yash Tiwari bt Aryan Varma 30-16.

Read Also
Nandu Natekar Badminton: Viplav And Viraj Kuvale Clinch Men's Doubles Title
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Submits Resignation To Party's...

Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Submits Resignation To Party's...

Rohit Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy, Team India Skipper Likely To Play Perth Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy, Team India Skipper Likely To Play Perth Test vs Australia

Thane Gurdwara Denies Claims Of BJP Chief JP Nadda & Other Leaders Being Removed From Premises After...

Thane Gurdwara Denies Claims Of BJP Chief JP Nadda & Other Leaders Being Removed From Premises After...

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were...

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were...

Here's How Much Jake Paul Earned From His Win Over Mike Tyson

Here's How Much Jake Paul Earned From His Win Over Mike Tyson