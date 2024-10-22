Cricket, Badminton, Hockey And Wrestling Snubbed From Commonwealth Games 2026; India's Medal Prospects Severely Impacted

Image: X

India's dream of winning maximum medals at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow suffered a huge blow with hockey, badminton, shooting, and wrestling received a snub. The 23rd edition, scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, will feature only 10 sports in a bid to remain budget-friendly. Glasgow will be hosting the event after 12 years, following the 2014 edition.

Glasgow was chosen as the venue only after after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to rising costs. The decision to cut down on the number of events is seen as a cost-saving measure, with the Games' budget-conscious model designed not to require public funding.

The CGF said Glasgow 2026 will generate over £100 million in "inward investment into the city" and is expected to contribute £150 million in economic value to the region.

The Games will take place across four venues: Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena (including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome), and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Athletes and their support staff will be housed in hotel accommodations.

India's record at Commomnwealth Games in Shooting, hockey and Badminton

India has won a significant number of medals in hockey, badminton, shooting, and wrestling. shooting, In shooting India have won an astonishing 135 medals, including 63 gold, making it one of the country's most successful sports at the Games.

Wrestling has also been India's stronghold, with 114 medals across various categories. Speaking of the record in Hockey the India's men's team has won three silver and two bronze medals, while the women's team has also shone, with three medals, including a historic gold in 2002.

Badminton, where India was set to defend multiple titles after clinching 31 medals (10 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze) over the years, will also not be featured.