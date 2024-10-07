 Nandu Natekar Badminton: Viplav And Viraj Kuvale Clinch Men's Doubles Title
Nandu Natekar Badminton: Viplav And Viraj Kuvale Clinch Men's Doubles Title

The top-seed pair of Viplav and Viraj showed good understanding and combined perfectly as a team to dash the aspiration of Pune’s Thakore siblings Arya and Dhruv recording a straight games 2-0 win in the final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 08:27 PM IST
article-image

The Kuvale siblings Viplav and Viraj of Greater Mumbai emerged champions winning the men’s doubles crown in the Yonex Sunrise Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship 2024, conducted under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) and Badminton Association for Mumbai Upanagar (BAMU) and in association with ShuttleCraze and played at the Goregaon Sports Club courts on Sunday.

The Kuvale brothers were strong in both attack, and defence and brushed the brothers from Pune posting an easy 21-10, and 21-11 victory.

Earlier, the Thane partnership of Anagha Karandikar and Siya Singh bagged the women’s doubles crown. In the summit clash the Thane duo staved off a spirited fight from BAMU pairing of Kashika Mahajan and Simran Singhi pulling through in straight games at 21-17, and 21-17.

The Thane combination of Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang played well to win the mixed doubles title. They defeated mixed partnership of Viraj Kuvale (Greater Mumbai) and Siya Singh (Thane) coasting to a 21-19, and 21-13 victory.

Chief Guests, Rakhee Sonigra, Hon. Jt. Secretary GSC & Chairperson Badminton and Dr. Arlene Ghosh, Director ShuttleCraze presided over the prize distribution function and presented the trophies to the winners and runners-up.

Final results - Mixed Doubles: Deep Rambhiya/Akshaya Warang (Thane) bt Viraj Kuvale (Greater Mumbai)/Siya Singh (Thane) 21-19, 21-13.

Women's Doubles: 2-Anagha Karandikar/Siya Singh (Thane) bt Kashika Mahajan/Simran Singhi (BAMU) 21-17, 21-17.

Men's Doubles: 1-Viplav Kuvale/Viraj Kuvale (Greater Mumbai) bt Arya Thakore/Dhruv Thakore (Pune) 21-10, 21-11.

