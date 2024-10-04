 Nandu Natekar Memorial Badminton Tournament: Second Seeds Yash Shah And Shruti Mundada Bow Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsNandu Natekar Memorial Badminton Tournament: Second Seeds Yash Shah And Shruti Mundada Bow Out

Nandu Natekar Memorial Badminton Tournament: Second Seeds Yash Shah And Shruti Mundada Bow Out

Playing aggressively, Pujari dominated the rallies and outplayed his compatriot Yash Shah (Pune) charging to a straight games 21-16, and 21-18 win to advance to the semi-finals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
article-image

Unseeded shuttlers Darshan Pujari (Pune) and Siya Singh (Thane) knocked out the men’s and women’s second seeds respectively in the quarter-finals round of the Yonex Sunrise Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship 2024, conducted under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) and Badminton Association for Mumbai Upanagar (BAMU) and in association with ShuttleCraze and played at the Goregaon Sports Club courts on Friday.

Playing aggressively, Pujari dominated the rallies and outplayed his compatriot Yash Shah (Pune) charging to a straight games 21-16, and 21-18 win to advance to the semi-finals.

Siya played with plenty of grit and determination and did well to knock out Shruti Mundada (Pune) coasting to a 17-21, 21-17, and 21-11 victory and for a place in the last four.

Men’s top seed Varun Kapur (Pune) survived a scare from Nagesh Chamle (Latur) before clinching a 15-21, 21-14, 21-14 win to take his appointed place in the semis. Fancied and top seed Saad Dharmadhikari (Pune) easily defeated Mrunmayee Deshpande (Thane) 21-17, 21-17 to seal her spot in the last four of the women’s draw.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Controversial Moment As Umpires Give Dead Ball After Harmanpreet Kaur Runs Out Amelia Kerr In Women's T20 WC 2024; Rule Explained
Video: Controversial Moment As Umpires Give Dead Ball After Harmanpreet Kaur Runs Out Amelia Kerr In Women's T20 WC 2024; Rule Explained
Maharashtra: PM Modi To Launch Initiatives For Agriculture And Animal Husbandry Worth ₹23,300 Crore In Washim On October 5; Check Details
Maharashtra: PM Modi To Launch Initiatives For Agriculture And Animal Husbandry Worth ₹23,300 Crore In Washim On October 5; Check Details
Walking, Brisk Exercises And Cutting Down Sedentary Time Can Prevent Back Pain; Study Reveals
Walking, Brisk Exercises And Cutting Down Sedentary Time Can Prevent Back Pain; Study Reveals
Odisha OSSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam This Month: Check Date, Marking Scheme & More
Odisha OSSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam This Month: Check Date, Marking Scheme & More
Read Also
Goregaon Sports Club To Host Shri Nandu Natekar Badminton Tournament
article-image

Results - Women's singles (quarter-finals): 1-Saad Dharmadhikari (Pune) bt Mrunmayee Deshpande (Thane) 21-17, 21-17;

Purva Barve (Pune) bt Ananya Gadgil (Pune) 21-14, 21-18;

Aarya Korgaonkar (Thane) bt Isha Patil (Thane) 21-12, 21-15;

Siya Singh (Thane) bt 2-Shruti Mundada (Pune) 17-21, 21-17, 21-11.

Men's singles (quarter-finals): 1-Varun Kapur (Pune) bt Nagesh Chamle (Latur) 15-21, 21-14, 21-14;

Rishabh Deshpande (Pune) bt Malhar Ghadi (Palghar) 21-10, 21-9;

Aditya Tripathi (Pune) bt Atharva Joshi (Thane) 21-18, 13-21, 21-12;

Darshan Pujari (Pune) bt 2-Yash Shah (Pune) 21-16, 21-18.

Read Also
Who Is Nitesh Kumar? One-Legged Badminton Star Who Clinched India’s 2nd Gold At Paris 2024...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ex-Indian Cricketer Salil Ankola's Mother Found Dead In Her Pune Flat

Ex-Indian Cricketer Salil Ankola's Mother Found Dead In Her Pune Flat

Greater Noida: 3-Yr-Old Girl Falls From 27th Floor Of Building To 12th, Survives But Suffers...

Greater Noida: 3-Yr-Old Girl Falls From 27th Floor Of Building To 12th, Survives But Suffers...

EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Pakistan To Attend SCO Meeting On October 15-16, Announces MEA; Watch...

EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Pakistan To Attend SCO Meeting On October 15-16, Announces MEA; Watch...

Mumbai: Dy Speaker Zirwal Admitted To JJ Hospital After Jumping Onto Safety Net At Mantralaya Amid...

Mumbai: Dy Speaker Zirwal Admitted To JJ Hospital After Jumping Onto Safety Net At Mantralaya Amid...

Govinda Breaks Silence On His Bullet Injury After Hospital Discharge: 'Saw Fountain Of Blood, Made A...

Govinda Breaks Silence On His Bullet Injury After Hospital Discharge: 'Saw Fountain Of Blood, Made A...