Who Is Nitesh Kumar? One-Legged Badminton Star Who Clinched India’s 2nd Gold At Paris 2024 Paralympics

By: Aakash Singh | September 02, 2024
Nitesh Kumar was born on December 30, 1994 in Bas Kirtan, Haryana. Nitesh made his debut at the highest level on June 14, 2016.
(Credits: Twitter)
Having won his first major title in 2017, Nitesh Kumar climbed to No.3 in the SL3 category in 2022
(Credits: Twitter)
Nitesh Kumar won silver in the BWF para-badminton World Championships in 2022 and bronze in the 2024 edition. Along with Tarun Dhillon, the 29-year-old bagged silver in the 2019 BWF World Championships.
(Credits: Twitter)
As far as BWF Para Badminton World Circuit goes, Nitesh Kumar has won 3 titles and finished as runners-up on 6 occasions.
(Credits: Twitter)
Nitesh Kumar's biggest career breakthrough came during the 2024 Paralympics when he clinched gold. It was also his first gold in the Paralympics.
(Credits: Twitter)
Nitesh Kumar had beaten Manoj Sarkar, Yang Jianyuan, Mongkhon Bunsun, and Daisuke Fujihara on his way to sealing a final spot.
(Credits: Twitter)
He faced Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final. Kumar emerged triumphant in the first game, but Bethell fought back to win the second. The third game went down to the wire, but Kumar held his nerves to prevail.
(Credits: Twitter)
In 2019, Nitesh Kumar also started working for Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana as their senior Badminton coach.
(Credits: Twitter)