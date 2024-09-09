 Goregaon Sports Club To Host Shri Nandu Natekar Badminton Tournament
The Championship (the largest in the state), returns to Mumbai after nearly a decade.

article-image

The Goregaon Sports Club in collaboration with Shuttlecraze will be organizing the Yonex Sunrise Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship2024, to be conducted under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) and Badminton Association for Mumbai Upanagar (BAMU).

article-image

The Championship (the largest in the state), returns to Mumbai after nearly a decade and will be hosted by the Goregaon Sports Club, Malad West, starting from September 29, 2024.

"Feel privileged to have the opportunity to provide the best-in-class sports facilities for Maharashtra State shuttlers" - Dr. Arlene Ghosh

“The offical Senior State Championship has come to Mumbai after a decade. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to provide the best-in-class sports facilities for Maharashtra State shuttlers at the  Goregaon Sports Club,” says Dr Arlene Ghosh( Event Head and Director ShuttleCraze).

 “I am elated to share that Mumbaikars will witness some exciting matches and see the young and top ranked players of Maharashtra State battle in this competition to make it into the State squad to compete in the forthcoming National Championship.”

The tournament will comprise of five events; Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. 

