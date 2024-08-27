 Mumbai’s Taarini Suri Becomes Double Crown Winners In Kotak India Junior International Badminton Tournament
Taarini and Nashik-based Shravani have been playing together since their U-13 days but it was only earlier this year that they decided to focus only on doubles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Taarini Suri and Bhavya Chhabra |

Mumbai’s Taarini Suri produced a special performance to clinch a double crown in the Kotak India Junior (U-19) international badminton tournament. Taarani won the girls’ doubles, and mixed doubles titles at the Gopichand Badminton Academy courts in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Taarini and Bhavya Chhabra upset the top seeds Attawut Sreepeaw and Pannawee Polyiam of Thailand 21-13, 19-21, 21-14 in the mixed doubles final.

Taarini Suri and Shravani Walekar stormed into the finals by defeating top seeds:

The young combination had upset top seeds Kodchaporn Chaichana and Pannawee Polyiam of Thailand in the semi-finals. The 17-year-old Taarini, who trains under Hufrish Nariman at CCI, teamed up with Shravani Walekar to beat the Indonesian combination of Keyla Putri and Micha Wardoyo 21-10, 21-15 in the girls’ doubles final.

Taarini Suri and Shravani Walekar.

Taarini Suri and Shravani Walekar. |

Chhabra, on the other hand, trains at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, Assam, and has been focusing on doubles for a while now.

Taarni has also been selected to the Indian team, which will participate in the World Junior Championship in Nanchang, China from September 30.

