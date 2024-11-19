Maharashtra State Badminton: Harshit Mahimkar And Prisha Shah Win Double Crowns

CHAMPIONS: The winners of the different events proudly pose with their trophies along with the dignitaries at the prize distribution function |

Harshit Mahimkar and Prisha Shah won two titles winning the men's and women's singles and boys and girls' under-17 singles finals respectively in the NSCI-hosted Yonex Sunrise-Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament 2024, organized by Court Champions 24 in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) and conducted under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) and played at the Willingdon Sports Club courts.

The unseeded GMBA shuttler Harshit showed great character and composure to hand fourth-seeded Soham Phatak a straight game 21-12, 21-17 defeat with a degree of comfort in the men’s singles final.

Later, the lanky Harshit seeded second was in good form and with clever tactics brushed aside the challenge from number one seed Tanay Mehendale charging to a 21-7, and 21-13 without much ado to complete a grand double.

In the women’s final, Prisha Shah got the better of Devanshi Shinde 21-18, and 21-10 and then in the girls’ U-17 singles finals, second-seeded Prisha Shah defeated Khushi Pahwa 21-16, and 21-16 to clinch her second crown in the tournament.

Results (all Finals): Girls' U-11 singles: 1-Priya Amburle bt 2-Samikshaa Misra 21-14, 16-21, 21-13.

Girls' U-13 singles: 2-Anvisha Ghorpade bt Imaan Motorwala 14-21, 21-12, 21-13.

Girls' U-15 singles: Khushi Pahwa bt 1-Arya Mestry 21-14, 18-21, 21-18.

Girls' U-17 singles: 2-Prisha Shah bt Khushi Pahwa 21-16, 21-16.

Boys' U-11 singles: 2-Alfy Mekkadath bt 4-Arham Bhandari 21-11, 20-22, 21-18.

Boys' U-13 singles: 2-Shlok Goyal bt 1-Ruhaan Bhatia 21-13, 21-16.

Boys' U-15 singles: 1-Praful Patel bt 2-Kritya Patel 16-21, 21-15, 21-15.

Boys' U-17 singles: 2-Harshit Mahimkar bt 1-Tanay Mehendale 21-7, 21-13.

Girls' U-17 doubles: Ananya Rane/Jashvi Bhatt bt Arya Phalane/Enaya Golecha 21-9, 21-19.

Boys' U-17 doubles: 1-Nidhish More/Tanay Mehendale bt Ishan Salvi/Sumit Made 21-15, 20-22, 21-8.

Women's singles: Prisha Shah bt Devanshi Shinde 21-18, 21-10.

Men's singles: Harshit Mahimkar bt 4-Soham Phatak 21-12, 21-7.

Women's doubles: 1-Samia Shah/Shivani Herlekar bt 2-Alka Karayil/Vedika Kulkarni 18-21, 21-18, 21-19.

Men's doubles: 2-Nidhish More/Soham Phatak bt 1-Arjun Suresh/Siddhesh Raut 25-23, 14-21, 21-13.