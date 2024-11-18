Maharashtra State Open Badminton: Praful Pardi And Arya Mestry Storm Into Under-15 Finals

The number one seed Praful Pardi amd Arya Mestry stormed into boys’ and girls’ under-15 finals of the NSCI-hosted Yonex Sunrise-Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament 2024, organized by Court Champions 24 in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) and conducted under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA).

In the boy’s u-15 singles semi-finals, Praful defeated Dhruv Pawar 21-11, and 21-15 in 18 minutes at the NSCI courts. In the final, Praful will meet second seed Kritya Patel who overcame third seed Shivam Chaure 21-14, and 21-13 in 26 minutes.

In the girls’ matches, Arya faced quite a challenge from fourth seed Anvisha Ghorpade before pulling through in three games, winning at 21-14, 10-21, and 21-13 in 37 minutes to book her place in the summit round. In the second semi-final, Khushi Pahwa got the better of Imaan Motorwala 21-13, and 21-9 to set up a title clash with Arya.

The top seed Ruhaan Bhatia defeated Shlok Amberkar 21-13, and 21-14 and second seed Shlok Goyal outplayed Tanmay Patil by clinching a 21-15, and 21-10 in the boys’ under-13 semi-finals.

In the girl’s under-13 semi-finals, Imaan Motorwala gallantly fought back to overcome Anjana Nair 12-21, 21-13, and 21-15 and second Anvisha Ghorpade eased past third seed Rudra Gawde winning in two games at 21-16, and 21-13.

Results (all semi-finals): Girls’ U-11 singles: 1-Priya Amburle bt Jaiswal Ananya 21-10, 21-9; 2-Samikshaa Misra bt 3-Risha Kadian 21-5, 21-10.

Girls’ U-13 singles: Imaan Motorwala bt Anjana Nair 12-21, 21-13, 21-15; 2-Anvisha Ghorpade bt 3-Rudra Gawde 21-16, 21-13.

Girls’ U-15 singles: 1-Arya Mestry bt 4-Anvisha Ghorpade 21-14, 10-21, 21-13; Khushi Pahwa bt Imaan Motorwala 21-13, 21-9.

Boys’ U-11 singles: 4-Arham Bhandari bt 1-Ronit Jadhav 21-18, 22-24, 21-13; 2-Mekkadath Alfy bt Aadiraj Shetty 24-22, 23-21.

Boys’ U-13 singles: 1-Ruhaan Bhatia bt Shlok Amberkar 21-13, 21-14; 2-Shlok Goyal bt Tanmay Patil 21-15, 21-10.

Boys’ U-15 singles: 1-Praful Pardi bt 4-Dhruv Pawar 21-11, 21-15; 2-Kritya Patel bt 3-Shivam Chaure 21-14, 21-13.