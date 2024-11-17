Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament: Teenager Harshit Mahimkar All Set To Clinch Double Crowns

Teenager Harshit Mahimkar is set to win double crowns in the NSCI-hosted Yonex Sunrise-Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament 2024, organized by Court Champions 24 in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) and conducted under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA).

In the men’s singles semi-finals, the unseeded Harshit stormed past second seed Shvetank Karnik posting a 21-13, and 21-10 with a degree of comfort in 34 minutes at the Willingdon Sports Club courts, Mahalaxmi on Sunday.

In the second semi-finals, Soham Phatak registered a shock straight games win over top seed Tanay Mehendale cruising to a fluent 21-11, and 21-8 win and set up a clash with Harshit for the title.

In the boys’ U-17 singles semi-finals, second-seeded Harshit brushed aside the challenge from Sumit Made pulling off a 21-16, and 21-15 win, while top seed Tanay Mehendale gallantly fought back to overcome Yash Gurav in three games winning at 9-21, 21-17, and 21-15.

In the Women's singles finals, Prisha Shah and Devanshi Shinde registered contrasting victories to set up a clash in the summit round. Prisha comfortably defeated Anushka Bhise 21-16, 21-15, while Devanshi played with solid grit and determination to overcome Shravni Patil 13-21, 21-17, and 21-15.

Meanwhile, in the Girls' U-17 singles penultimate round, fourth seed Khushi Pahwa rallied to score a stunning three-game win against top seed Shravni Patil by clinching a come-from-behind 18-21, 21-14, and 28-26 win in a grueling contest. In contrast, second seed Prisha Shah had a much relaxed time and defeated Rutu Kitlekar 21-12, and 21-12.

In the men’s doubles semi-final encounters, the number one seeds Arjun Suresh and Siddhesh Raut recovered from the loss of the opening game to tame the fourth seeded pair of Deepak Jaitly and Mishil Shah 18-21, 21-10, and 21-16. Second seeds Nidhish More and Soham Phatak got the better of Mayur Walgunje and Mohit Aswani 21-16, 22-20.

Results (all semi-finals) -- Girls' U-17 singles: 4-Khushi Pahwa bt 1-Shravni Patil 18-21, 21-14, 28-26; 2-Prisha Shah bt Rutu Kitlekar 21-12, 21-12.

Girls' U-17 doubles: Arya Phalane/Enaya Golecha bt Arya Mestry/Khushi Pahwa 13-21, 21-17, 24-22; Ananya Rane/Jashvi Bhatt bt Manasvi Ranaware/Netra Jhalani 21-18, 21-13.

Boys' U-17 singles: 1-Tanay Mehendale bt Yash Gurav 9-21, 21-17, 21-15; 2-Harshit Mahimkar bt Sumit Made 21-16, 21-15.

Boys U-17 doubles: 1-Nidhish More/Tanay Mehendale bt Aayan Kapadia/Ethan D'Souza 21-17, 21-9; Ishan Salvi/Sumit Made bt 2-Ishan Wankhede/Tanay Joshi 21-12, 23-21.

Women's singles: Prisha Shah bt Anushka Bhise 21-16, 21-15; Devanshi Shinde bt Shravni Patil 13-21, 21-17, 21-15 .

Women's doubles: 1-Samia Shah/Shivani Herlekar bt Kareena Madan/Michelle A 21-12, 12-21, 21-10;

2-Alka Karayil/Vedika Kulkarni bt Noopur Sahasrabuddhe/Sonal More 17-21, 21-18, 21-19.

Men's singles: 4-Soham Phatak bt 1-Tanay Mehendale 21-11, 21-8; Harshit Mahimkar bt 2-Shvetank Karnik 21-13, 21-10.

Men's doubles: 1-Arjun Suresh/Siddhesh Raut bt 4-Deepak Jaitly/Mishil Shah 18-21, 21-10, 21-16; 2-Nidhish More/Soham Phatak bt Mayur Walgunje/Mohit Aswani 21-16, 22-20.