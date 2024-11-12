Maharashtra State Open Badminton From Thursday

An overwhelming number of 940 players from across Maharashtra have confirmed participation in the Yonex Sunrise-Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament 2024, organized by the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA).

This tournament, one of the biggest in the county, is being jointly hosted by the National Sports Club of India and Willingdon Sports Club, and starting from Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Competitions will be conducted in 21 categories – Boys’ and Girls’ U-11, U-13 and U-15 singles, Boys’ and Girls’ U-17 singles and doubles. The Open category will consist of events for Men’s and Women’s singles, and doubles and mixed doubles. In addition, there will be contests for seniors – Men’s 40+, 45+, and 50+ doubles; Women’s 35+ and 40+ doubles, and Mixed 40+ doubles.