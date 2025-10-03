3 Bullets In 11 Seconds: Man Shoots Friend In UP's Meerut, Another Films Crime; Chilling VIDEO Surfaces

X/@nabilajamal_

Meerut: A chilling incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, where a man was shot three times in the chest by his friend while another accomplice recorded the gruesome crime on camera. The incident occurred on Wednesday. Police have detained four individuals in connection with the case.

A disturbing video of the shooting has since been circulated online, raising serious concerns about the law and order situation in the city. The deceased has been identified as Adil.

The shooter has been identified as Julkumar, a resident of Shyamnagar. Police confirmed they recognized the voice of the person giving instructions and are using it as a lead in the probe.

The 11-second-long video shows Adil lying on the ground while the accused fires three shots at him. Shockingly, the shooting only stops when the person filming the crime tells the shooter to stop.

Adil’s body was later found near a tubewell. Police are investigating whether he was already unconscious before the shooting occurred.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police, this is the first case in the city where a murder was deliberately filmed and made viral, seemingly to spread panic and fear among the public.

Adil's family has filed a formal complaint, naming six accused in the case. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Adil earned a living by selling clothes in the local market.

Police suspect the motive behind the murder may involve revenge, betrayal, or a suspected illicit relationship. Preliminary investigations reveal that Adil had spent the entire day with his killers, who lured him to the location. It is believed he was possibly drugged or rendered unconscious before being executed in cold blood.