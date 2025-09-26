High-Voltage Drama: Woman Slaps Man 5 Times In Seconds Over Making Obscene Gestures Towards Female Student In UP’s Meerut – VIDEO

Video screengrab | X/@ShanuMedia

Meerut: A high-voltage drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. A female student was sexually harassed and molested in front of the SP City’s residence in Meerut. The student was sitting in an e-rickshaw when a young man seated opposite her allegedly began making obscene gestures and molesting her.

Enraged, a woman sitting along slapped the man five times in five seconds in the middle of the road. A video of the incident has surfaced.

The video shows one woman grabbing the man by his collar while another repeatedly slaps him across the face. Afterwards, the second woman also slaps the young man several times. A crowd can be seen gathered around the trio.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused was reportedly slapped for nearly half an hour in the middle of the road before police arrived and brought the situation under control. The student has declined to file a formal complaint. However, the police have taken the accused, identified as Harsh, into custody. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.