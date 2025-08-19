Mumbai Police, BMC On High Alert As Heavy Rainfall Lashes City For 2nd Consecutive Day; CP Deven Bharti Assures Help - VIDEO

Mumbai Police, BMC On High Alert As Heavy Rainfall Lashes City For 2nd Consecutive Day | X

Mumbai, August 19: Mumbai is reeling under heavy rains for the second consecutive day. Several areas in the city are witnessing waterlogging due to the heavy rains and high tide in the sea. Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are on high alert to provide immediate help to the citizens stranded due to the flooding.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Tuesday addressed the media and released a video on social media in the presence of Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

He assured the citizens that all necessary help will be provided as the city faces heavy rainfall. Addressing the media, he said that Mumbai Police and the BMC control rooms are working round the clock to ensure essential services reach people without disruption.

Earlier in the morning, at around 9 AM, the official handle of the Mumbai Police tweeted a safety message for citizens. “Good Morning Mumbai. Hope you are adhering to the safety guidelines in wake of the heavy showers expected today. Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of any emergency,” the tweet read.

A similar advisory was also posted by the CPMumbai handle, urging people to step out only if absolutely necessary. Citizens were asked to avoid beaches during high tide and assured that police will be available in case of emergencies.

The advisory also appealed to private companies to allow employees to work from home as much as possible to reduce travel during the ongoing weather conditions. Authorities have asked everyone to follow safety guidelines strictly and remain indoors unless it is urgent to step out.

Key Safety Guidelines

Mumbaikars are urged to follow the safety guidelines issued by the authorities and adviced to remain safe during the heavy rains amid waterlogging.

1. Step out only if absolutely necessary.

2. Avoid non-essential travel during heavy rainfall.

3. Stay indoors unless urgent work requires going out.

4. Strictly avoid beaches and shoreline areas during high tide.

5. Maintain distance from water bodies that may be experiencing elevated levels.

6. Private companies urged to facilitate work-from-home arrangements.

7. Employers asked to minimise employee travel requirements during adverse weather.

Emergency Response

Both Mumbai Police and BMC control rooms are functioning round-the-clock to handle emergency situations and coordinate relief efforts.

Police personnel have been strategically positioned across the city to provide immediate assistance to citizens in distress.