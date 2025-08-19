Mumbai News: Sion Hospital’s Mother Milk Bank Saves 11,000 Newborns In 5 Years

Sion Hospital’s Mother Milk Bank supports over 11,000 newborns with donor breast milk | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC-run Sion Hospital’s Mother Milk Bank has emerged as a lifesaver for newborns. Over the past five years, 51,431 mothers have voluntarily donated surplus breast milk, giving a new lease of life to 11,000 infants, many of them underweight or unable to breastfeed immediately after birth.

Colostrum Key for Infant Immunity

Doctors from the hospital’s neonatal department stressed the importance of colostrum — the thick, yellow milk produced soon after delivery — which is critical for a newborn’s immunity and growth. When mothers cannot feed their babies, the milk bank steps in. Each year, more than 10,000 babies are born at Sion Hospital, of which 1,500 to 2,000 depend on the bank.

Screened, Pasteurised, and Safely Stored

Hospital staff not only collect milk from new mothers at the facility but also visit homes to gather donations. Before distribution, both donors and the milk are carefully screened, and the milk is pasteurized to eliminate bacteria before being stored and supplied to needy infants.

Regional Centre for Western India

Since 2019, the facility has also functioned as a regional advisory center for western India, training and guiding hospitals in Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Daman, Diu, and Maharashtra. Notably, India’s first Human Milk Bank was established at Sion Hospital in 1989. Today, the bank benefits 3,000–5,000 babies annually, processing 800–1,200 liters of donated milk for sick and vulnerable newborns in the NICU.

BMC Floats Tender for Human Milk Fortifier

Meanwhile, the BMC has floated a tender to procure 12,000 sachets of Human Milk Fortifier (HMF) for KEM Hospital. The fortifier, designed for preterm and very low birth weight infants, provides enhanced nutrition with 0.25–0.3 gm protein, 15–16 mg calcium, 8–9 mg phosphorus, 0.3 gm iron, and 3.5–4 kcal energy per gram.

The product must comply with FSSAI pre-qualifying criteria. Officials said the initiative will help strengthen nutritional support for fragile newborns, improving growth and survival outcomes.