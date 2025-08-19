 Mumbai Rains: Bombay HC Works Half Day Amid Red Alert, Allows Staff To Leave By 1 pm
Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court curtailed hours due to heavy rains and red alert in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday functioned only till 12.30 pm due to incessant rains in the city. The normal working hours for the HC are from 11am to 5pm.

Red Alert Issued by IMD

The notice was issued after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert', forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining districts on Tuesday.

City Life Disrupted

Heavy rains battered Mumbai on Tuesday, affecting road and rail traffic and leading to the closure of government offices.

Court Notice on Shortened Hours

The high court, in a notice issued in the morning, said due to heavy rains and bad weather forecast as well as difficulties for advocates and staff members in commuting, all courts will function only till 12.30pm.

“All the officials / staff members are permitted to leave the office by 1pm,” the notice said. A day after rains pounded the city, heavy showers continued on Tuesday as well, severely affecting the city’s normal life.

Lawyers Argue Online, Matters Adjourned

Many lawyers appeared through video conference facility to argue their cases before the high court on Monday and Tuesday. Even as many lawyers were unable to appear either physically or online, the high court did not pass any adverse orders and adjourned the matter for hearing next week.

As the courts were unable to hear all the matters listed for hearing on Tuesday, the courts extended interim reliefs granted, if any, while adjourning the matters.

