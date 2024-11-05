Kanga League: Saqib Mulani Hundred Helps Maskati CC Snatch A Narrow Victory

The fine efforts of Saqib Mulani whose century knock of 121 runs and Sarth Waghela’s half century 83 runs was the highlight as Maskati CC’s snatched a win having earned a narrow 9-run first innings lead against Dahisar SC in a Division ‘D match of the MCA Dr. H. D. Kanga Cricket League, played at the Young Zoroastrian ground, Azad Maidan.

Batting first Aakash Mangade 110 runs and Rushil Parkar 84 runs helped Dahisar SC post a challenging total of 212 for five wickets declared in the first innings. Later, Maskati made a solid strong reply scoring 228 runs for the loss of three wickets declared to seal the win.

Meanwhile, in a Division ‘C’ encounter, Pandurangwadi scored a win on the first innings lead against Koli Combined Cricketers.

Brief scores – Division C: Pandurangwadi CC 144 for 8 decl (Yash Pai 36, Chinmay Kelkar 34; Chinmay Patil 3/53) VS Koli Combined Cricket XI 64 all out (Sairaj Vinayagamoorthi 5/15) & follow-on 58 for 4 (Sumit Prajapati 4/19). Pandurangwadi CC won on 1st innings lead.

Bhatnagar Sports & Cultural Foundation 192 for 9 decl (Parth Chandan 74, Jitesh Raut 44; Rajesh Soni 4/37) VS Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana 155 all out (Raj Jain 32, Pratik Mhatre 32; Rohit Yadav 6/37, Parth Chandan 3/66). Bhatnagar Sports won on 1st innings lead.

Ours CC 127 all out (Aum Kapadia 71; Arya Gandhi 4/12, Ketan Kharat 4/41) 83/7 (Ketan Kharat 5/32) VS Dadar Parsee Colony SC 189 for 9 decl (Sandesh Koli 50, Ashwin Shelke 43; Smith Pardeshi 4/14). Dadar Parsee won on 1st innings lead.

John Bright Association 186 for 9 decl (Akshay Ghorpade 41, Yash Koladkar 36*, Abhay Patel 31; Farhan Kazi 4/53, Anurag Pandey 3/49) VS Fort Vijay CC 79 all out (Akshay Ghorpade 4/26, Yash Koladkar 4/28) & follow-on 91 for 3 (Shivam Gupta 30). John Bright won on 1st innings lead.

M.B. Union CC 148 all out (Mitesh Churi 31*; Vrushabh Joshi 4/32, Harshal Merchant 4/57) & 10 for no loss decl Vs Yogi CC 156 for 4 decl (Sagar Trivedi 59*, Jatin Jetwa 36). Yogi CC won on 1st innings lead.

JVPG Club 185 all out (Shoaib Shaikh 70, Yashraj Joshi 42; Yogesh Sawant 6/78, Shailesh Dubli 3/73) VS M.V. SPORTS CLUB 60 all out (Dhanay Parekh 4/11) & follow-on 114 for /5 (Aakash Jangid 35*; Jay Nayak 3/39). JVPG Club won on 1st innings lead.

Division D: Kandivili CA 161 all out (Flinn Patil 58, Parth Shah 48; Sumedh Tare 4/41, Akash Mali 3/22) VS Worli SC 163 for 6 decl (Sumedh Tare 37, Babli Sharma33). Worli SC won on 1st innings lead.

Amar CC 137 all out (Jaynesh Patel 31; Piyush Kanojiya 4/51, Dhruv Gothi 3/21) VS Mazgaon CC 128 all out (Aditya Shelke 58; Digvijay Singh 5/43, Suraj Singh 3/36). Amar CC won on 1st innings lead.

Dahisar SC 212 for 5 decl (Aakash Mangade 110, Rushil Parkar 84) VS Maskati CC 228 for 3 (Saqib Mulani 121, Sarth Waghela 83). Maskati CC won on 1st innings lead.

Super Star SC 113 all out (Sudarshan Acharya 43, Aary Gaikwad 4/26, Bhavesh Patel 4/29) & 62 for 5 (Rohan Tambe 30; Aary Gaikwad 3/12) VS Wellington CC 98 all out (AnilKumar Ronanki 5/25, Simaant Dubey 4/52). Super Star SC won on 1st innings lead.

United Friends SC 104 all out (Farhan Khan 3/23, Aryan Deshmukh 3/29) & 107 for 4 decl VS Vijay CC 143 for 7 decl (Aryan Deshmukh 65; Aryan Nair 5/26). Vijay CC won on 1st innings lead.

Matunga Gymkhana 234 for 6 decl (Ihsaan Amin 67, Raj Gohil 46, Bipin Waghela 39, Utkarsh Raut 38; Paras Gadhavi 3/70) VS SKP Athletic Club 102 all out (Rohan Punjani 49; Kunal Gawand 4/27, Yogesh Dicholkar 3/19) & follow-on 64 for 7 (Yogesh Dicholkar 4/23). Matunga Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.