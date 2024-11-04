Kanga League: Karsh Kothari Spins DY Patil To An Outright Victory



Left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari was in impressive form and picked 11 wickets in the match which was the highlight of Dr. D.Y. Patil SA recorded an outright win against Parel SC in a Division ‘A’ match of the MCA Dr. H. D. Kanga Cricket League, played at the D.Y. Patil ground, Nerul on Saturday.

Batting first D.Y. Patil declared their first innings at 179 for 5. Pranav Kela scored an unbeaten 64 runs while Harshal Jadhav contributed 46 runs. In reply, Kothari (5/23) and Iqbal Abdullah (4/12) dismissed Parel SC for a paltry 57 runs and D.Y. Patil enforced the follow-on. Parel SC in the second innings offered some resistance, but they were bowled out for 78 runs. Aashay Dubey 33 runs and Naman Jhawar 31 runs put up a fight but Karsh Kothari (6/22) and Umar Khan (3/28) got the wickets to secure their win.

Brief scores - Division A: Parsee Gymkhana 249 for 8 decl (Jay Jain 71, Kevin Almeida 66, Angkirsh Raghuvanshi 41; Vijay Gohil 4/55, Atharva Kardile 3/93) VS Apollo CC 186 for 7 (Omkar Umbarkar 51, Karan Shah 43, Swapnil Pradhan 41, Shubham Punyarthi 30; Shams Mulani 6/70). Match drawn.

Cricket Club of India 275 for 3 decl (Akash Parkar 104*, Akash Anand 100*) VS Karnatak SA 121 for 6 (Gaurish Jadhav 40*; Dhrumil Matkar 3/26). Match drawn.

New Hind SC 72 all out (Atharva Bhosale 3/2, Juned Khan 3/31) VS P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 228 for 5 decl (Siddhant Adhatrao 62, Kaushik Chikhlikar 56, Gautam Waghela 53*; Shantanu Kadam 3/57). Hindu Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana 193 all out (Raza Mirza 54; Himanshu Singh 5/50, Vishal Dabholkar 4/60) VS Parkophene Cricketers 108 for 4 (Prasad Pawar 32*). Match drawn.

National CC 254 for 6 decl (Siddharth Mhatre 101*, Bhushan Talavadekar 51; Yogesh Patil 3/71) VS Mumbai Police Gymkhana 136 for 4 (Rohit Pol 62*, Harsh Aghav 50*). Match Drawn.

Victory CC 190 for 9 decl (Suved Parkar 35, Jay Bista 34, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 33, Hardik Tamore 31; Harsh Tanna 4/55) VS MIG Cricket Club 134 for 7 (Gaurav Jathar 44, Vedant Murkar 39; Royston Dias 4/21). Match Drawn.

Division B: New Hindu CC 110 all out (Pranay Kapadia 57; Tanay Khandeshi 4/21, Shashikant Kadam 3/41) & 55 for 2 decl (Pranay Kapadia 30) VS Muslim United SC 73 all out (Jugraj Mehta 6/26, Rajesh Sardar 3/32). New Hindu won on 1st innings lead.

United Cricketers 90 all out (Hemant Buchade 7/51) & 75/6 decl (Hemant Buchade 3/21) VS Goregaon SC 101 for 9 decl (Nikhil Patil 36, Rohan Bhosale 30; Ankit Vishwakarma 4/13, Sandeep Pawar 3/47). Goregaon SC won on 1st innings lead.

Sind SC 197 for 8 decl (Atharva Chavan 44*, Satyalaksh Jain 41; Saksham Jha 3/22) VS Dadar Union SC 121 for 4 (Puneet Tripati 3/24). Match Drawn.

Sainath SC 260 for 9 decl (Jigar Rama 68, Yash Chavan 59, Aditya Warang 41, Arjun Gadoya 34; Atharva Bhagar 4/60) VS Khar Gymkhana 188 for 7 (Ayan Pathan 41, Abul Khan 39, Swayam Waghmare 38; Yash Chavan 4/77, Bharat Patil 3/53). Match Drawn.

Payyade SC 269/7 decl (Aryan Patni 102, Vedant Gadia 49, Rohan Gajjar 34, Omkar Ghule 30; Vinayak Bhoir 4/68) VS Islam Gymkhana 138 for 7 (Hitesh Kadam 38, Rahul Kesari 36). Match Drawn.

Shivaji Park Youngsters SC 140 all out (Akshay Ambike 5/45, Krushang Rathod 3/4) & 29 for 8 (Akshay Ambike 4/17) VS Regal CC 61 all out (Kunal Thorat 7/18). Shivaji Park Youngsters won on 1st innings lead.

Young Comrade CC 154 all out (Monu Chauhan 73; Ayush Raghuvanshi 5/39) VS Young Maharashtra CC 168 for 7 (Hrishikesh Patkar 42, Rahil Shaikh 36; Vedant Patil 4/24). Young Maharashtra won on 1st innings lead.