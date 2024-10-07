Kanga League: Harish Ubale And Pranay Kapadia Power New Hindu CC To Victory

New Hindu CC opening batsmen Harsh Ubale cracked 92 runs (101 balls, 11x4,1x6), and Pranay Kapadia an unbeaten 54 runs (93 balls, 5x4) and the duo added 155 runs for the first wicket, helping the team take a 28-run first innings that ensured their win against Sind Sports Club in a ‘B’ Division match of the MCA Dr. H. D. Kanga Cricket League, played at the Parsee Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Sind SC were dismissed for 127 in 42.5 overs. Sai Chavan top-scored with 35 runs while Monil Soni claimed 3 for 32 runs. Later, the New Hindu batters faced little problems before Ubale was run out and they declared their innings.

Muslims United CC came close to recording an outright win against Khar Gymkhana. Fielding first Muslims United dismissed Khar Gymkhana for 116 in 32.5 overs with Mohd Mansoori (3/16) and Shashikant Kadam (3/22) picking the wickets.

In reply, Muslims United declared their innings at 166 for 8 in 22 overs. Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar 56 runs and Nadeem Shaikh 34 runs lifted the innings, while Abhishek Yadav (3/31) and Balvantisnh Sodha (3/38) were Khar Gymkhana’s successful bowlers.

Having taken a 60 runs first innings lead, Muslims United were all fired up and rocked the Khar Gymkhana batter in the second innings and claimed six wickets from 36 runs by the 13th over. However, Khar Gymkhana captain Riday Khandke saved the day for his team with a doughty 61 runs unbeaten knock. Sashikant Kadam (5/38) did the damage.

Islam Gymkhana and Regal CC also won on the first innings lead.

Brief scores – B Division: United Cricketers 131 all out, 37.5 overs (Suchit Devli 39, Jagdish Jadhav 35; Krushang Rathod 4/31) Vs Regal CC 134 for 9, 38.3 overs (Ashitosh Mali 24; Kaustubh Tathare 3/26, Ankit Vishwakarma 3/32). Regal CC won on 1st innings lead.

Goregaon Sports Club 73 all out, 25.3 overs (Yash Gadia 27; Hitesh Kadam 5/26) & 108 for 1, 17 overs (Jayesh Chandankar 54*) VS Islam Gymkhana 85 for 6 decl, 31 overs (Rahul Kesari 30*; Devendra Parida 3/26, Sagar Jadhav 3/28). Islam Gymkhana won on the 1st innings lead.

Young Comrade CC 226 for 5 decl, 40 overs (Yogesh Dongre 68, Mayuresh Tandel 60, Deepak Gaikwad 33, Manan Khakhar 30; Kunal Thorat 3/92) Vs Shivaji Park Youngsters SC 124 all out, 43.1 overs (Shubham Shinde 45, Sudhan Sundarraj 26; Taranjit Singh Dhillon 6/44, Manan Khakhar 4/16). Young Comrade CC won the 1st innings lead.

Sind Sports Club 127 all out, 43.5 overs (Sai Chavan 35; Monil Soni 3/32) vs New Hindu CC 155 for 1, 32.2 oves (Harsh Ubale 92, Pranay Kapadia 54*). New Hindu CC won on 1st innings lead.

Khar Gymkhana 116 all out, 32.5 overs (Riday Khandke 31; Mohd Mansoori 3/16, Shashikant Kadam 3/22) & 68 for 8 23 overs (Riday Khandke 61; Sashikant Kadam 5/38) Vs Muslim United SC 166 for 8 decl, 22 overs (Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar 56, Nadeem Shaikh 34; Abhishek Yadav 3/31, Balvantisnh Sodha 3/38). Muslim United won on the 1st innings lead.