 Mumbai Local Train Disruptions: Western Railway To Cancel Over 300 Suburban Services On December 27 For Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Line Work; Check Details
Western Railway will cancel around 300 suburban trains on December 27 due to a 30-day traffic block and interlocking work at Borivali. Several services will be short-terminated at Goregaon, with speed restrictions adding to commuter inconvenience.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway commuters brace for major disruptions as 300 local trains are cancelled during a 30-day traffic block affecting Borivali–Goregaon sections | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 23: The cancellations are part of a 30-day traffic block that began on the night of December 20/21, 2025, and will continue until January 18, 2026. In addition to large-scale cancellations, several local trains will be short-terminated or reversed, with multiple Borivali-bound services operating only up to Goregaon.

300 Local Trains Cancelled On December 27

Railway officials said that around 300 suburban services will be cancelled on December 27, while several others will be short-terminated. As part of the operational changes, 14 pairs of Borivali local trains will be short-terminated at Goregaon.

Non-Interlocking Block At Borivali To Add To Disruption

The disruption will be compounded by a major non-interlocking block scheduled for the commissioning of the electronic interlocking (EI) panel at Borivali on the up and down slow lines.

Speed Restrictions Between Kandivali And Dahisar

This block will be in force on December 26 and 27 from 11 pm to 7 am. In addition, a speed restriction will be imposed on the down fast line between Kandivali and Dahisar from 11 pm on December 26 until midnight of December 27 and 28.

Commuters Express Concern Despite Weekend Relief

Anticipating commuter inconvenience, railway authorities have already requested local civic agencies to operate additional bus services. However, passengers have expressed concern over the scale of the disruption.

“Three hundred is a very large number. Out of around 1,406 local services, if 300 are cancelled and several others are short-terminated or delayed, any regular commuter can imagine the situation that day. The only relief is that it will be a Saturday,” said Kantilal Jain (56), a Kandivali resident who works with a South Mumbai-based firm.

