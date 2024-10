Kanga League: CCI's Akash Anand Cracks Unbeaten Century

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) captain and top-order batter Akash Anand was in outstanding form, and smashed an unbeaten 106 runs (116 balls, 13x4) against Parsee Gymkhana in an A Division match of the MCA Dr. H. D. Kanga Cricket League, played at the CCI ground on Sunday.

His inning propelled CCI to 303 for 3 declared in 43 overs. Teammate Akhil Herwadkar played a good supporting role cracking an 82-ball 74 runs.

However, Parsee Gymkhana thwarted CCI from snatching a win as lower-order bat Ishan Mulchandani 44 runs and Vikrant Vilas 34 runs ensured they reached 105 for 6 wickets from 30 overs when play ended for the day.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana was the only team to clinch a win against Parel Sporting Club on the basis of the first innings lead.

Brief scores – A Division: Cricket Club of India 303 for 3 decl, 43 overs (Akash Anand 106* (116-balls, 13x4), Akhil Herwadkar 74 (82-balls, 12x4), Chinmay Sutar 46) Vs Parsee Gymkhana 105 for 6, 30 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 44, Vikrant Vilas 34; Irfan Umair 3/43). Match drawn.

Parel Sporting Club 103 all out, 34.3 overs (Satyam Chaudhary 6/38, Mairaj Khan 3/27) & 29 for 1, 11 overs Vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana 124 for 3 decl, 29 overs (Vaishnav Narvekar 55, Abhinab Saha 37; Jai Chougule 3/22). Shivaji Park Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

Karnatak Sporting Association 155 all out, 59.2 overs (Aishwary Surve 40, Gaurish Jadhav 32, Kaushal Valsangkar 26; Shreyas Gurav 4/36, Atharva Ankolekar 3/56) Vs M.I.G. Cricket Club 76 for 6, 20 overs (Vedant Murkar 34, Arjun Dani 26). Match drawn.

Parkophene Cricketers 176 all out, 43.2 overs (Sagar Mishra 34, Prasad Pawar 29, Ninad Kadam 26, Ayush Jethwa 25, Dhanit Raut 25; Atharv Dakway 4/47, Akshay Darekar 3/28, Soham Dhamle 3/47) Vs National Cricket Club 101 for 7, 29 overs. Match drawn.

New Hind Sporting Club 205 for 5 decl, 72 overs (Jash Ganiga 88, Nehal Katakdhond 36*, Vedprakash Jaiswal 31, Harsh Salunkhe 25*) Vs Victory Cricket Club 116 for 3, 11 overs (Sairaj Patil 40). Match drawn.

P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 241 all out, 43.1 overs (Ajit Yadav 53, Amogh Bhatkal 52, Siddhant Adatrao 35, Sahil Jadhav 28, Siddhesh Lad 26; Karsh Kothari 5/62, Mohd Umar Khan 3/50) Vs Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Academy 154 for 5, 36 overs (Ayaz Ahmed Khan 52, Suryansh Shedge 42, Arman Jaffer 32). Match drawn.