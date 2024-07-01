Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024: Ruhaan Bhatia, Anvisha Ghorpade Clinch CCI Under-13 Titles

Top seeds Ruhaan Bhatia and Anvisha Ghorpade emerged champions clinching the boys’ and girls’ under-13 crowns respectively in the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024, played at the CCI Badminton courts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Taarini Suri claimed a grand double winning the mixed doubles and women doubles titles respectively. Taarini along with Jawad Shaikh staved off a strong challenge from Hrissha Dubey and Siddhesh Raut snatching a tense 21-18, 13-21, and 21-19 victory in the mixed doubles final. This was Shaikh’s maiden success in the district championship in nine years. Later, Taarini partnering Hrissha Dubey gallantly fought back to overcome the pairing of Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye and Samiaa Shah pulling through in three games 21-23, 21-13, and 21-7.

Ruhaan, playing with solid determination saved two match points and then went on to overcome second seed Kaveer Mehta 17-21, 22-20, and 21-14 in a boys’ under-13 final.

Later, the talented and number one seed Anvisha Ghorpade proved too good for unseeded Tia Ugrankar and romped to a quick 21-11, 21-11 victory in the girls’ under-13 final.

Results (all finals) -- Girls U-13 singles: 1-Anvisha Ghorpade bt Tia Ugrankar 21-11, 21-11.

Boys U-13 singles: 1-Ruhhaan Bhatia 2-Kaveer Mehta 17-21, 22-20, 21-14

Mixed doubles: Taarini Suri/Jawad Shaikh bt Hrissha Dubey/Siddhesh Raut 21-18, 13-21, 21-19.

Women doubles: Hrissha Dubey/Taarini Suri bt Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye/Samiaa Shah 21-23, 21-13, 21-7.

Men doubles: Arjun Suresh/Siddhesh Raut bt Siddhesh Aroskar/Deepak Jaitly 21-11, 21-11.