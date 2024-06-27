Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024: Sparkling Piyush Kamble Shocks Top Seed Nigel D’Sa To Enter Semifinal

Upcoming shuttler and unseeded Piyush Kamble continued with his impressive run of form and scored a stunning straight game 21-14, 21-18 victory against top-seed and former champion Nigel D’Sa in a men’s singles quarter-final match of the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024, played at the CCI Badminton courts on Thursday evening.

The left-handed Kamble in the semi-finals will meet another talented teenager Harshit Mahimkar, who easily defeated Daras Nadar 21-10, 21-8, for a place in the final.

Second seed Aaryavardhan Jadhav fell by the wayside going down in straight games at 12-21, 13-21 to unseeded Ajay Meena in the second men’s singles semi-final.

Meanwhile, upcoming talent and unseeded Risha Parab also scored an upset win defeating second seed Anvi Kakade in three games at 21-15, 14-21, 21-9 to progress to the girls’ under-15 singles final.

In the summit clash, Risha will meet the number one seed Thea Sheth who defeated Ananya Katdare 21-16, 21-8.

Results – Girls U-11 (semi-finals): 1-Aanya Iyer bt Taara Patwardhan 21-11, 21-6; 2-Insiyah Tilawadwala bt Fatima Warsi 21-7, 21-13.

Boys U-11 (semi-finals): 1-Aadiraj Shetty bt Kabir Raheja 21-4, 21-5; Vivaan Waingankar bt 2-Vir Butani 21-6, 21-12.

Girls U-13 (quarter-finals): 1-Anvisha Ghorpade bt Aanya Iyer 21-7, 21-8; Tia Ugrankar bt Riddhi Bagul 21-6, 21-6; 2-Sarathaa Devi Chidambaram bt Viana Borana 21-11, 21-18; Rudra Gawde bt Aariana Mehta 21-2, 21-1.

Boys U-13 (Quarter-Finals): Sahaj Kadam bt Atharva Kakade 21-18, 21-18; 1-Ruhaan Bhatia bt Smit Surve 21-3, 21-4; Aadiraj Shetty VS Rahil More 21-10, 21-10;

Girls U-15 (semi-finals): 1-Thea Sheth bt Ananya Katdare 21-16, 21-8; Risha Parab bt 2-Anvi Kakade 21-15, 14-21, 21-9.

Boys U-15 (semi-finals): 2-Vikrant Singh Negi bt Anmol Sharma 16-21, 21-9, 21-18; 1-Akshat Raisurana bt Kaveer Mehta 21-8, 21-11.

Girls U-19 (semi-finals): 2-Riya Vinherkar bt Vedika Kulkarni 21-9, 21-6; 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt Devanshi Shinde 21-5, 21-7.

Boys U-19 (semi-finals): Akshat Raisurana bt 2-Sahil Gurbuxani 21-16, 21-16; 1-Harshit Mahimkar bt Anay Pingulkar 21-13, 21-11.

Men Singles (quarter-finals): Piyush Kamble bt 1-Nigel Dsa 21-14, 21-18; Harshit Mahimkar bt Daras Nadar 21-10, 21-8; Ruturaj Rathod bt Kshitij Shinde 21-5, 21-11; Ajay Meena bt 2-Aaryavardhan Jadhav 21-12, 21-13.