VHP's High Voltage Drama Outside Bangladesh Embassy In Cuffe Parade Continues Till Late Evening As Workers Detained, Allege Lathi Charge

SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: The Cuffe Parade area of Mumbai, which houses the Bangladesh embassy, saw a high-tension drama till late evening on Tuesday as hundreds of Vishwa Hindu Parishad members gathered outside the Bangladesh Embassy to protest against the killings of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

As announced on Monday, VHP and its sister organisations like Bajrang Dal and Matru Shakti gathered outside the Bangladesh Embassy in Makers Tower at 3pm to stage the protest. However, the situation escalated after the police tried to restrain the right-wing religious organisation’s workers from entering the embassy after which they were detained. Several VHP members alleged the police of using force against them through lathi charge.

After cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s intervention and meeting with the joint commissioner of police, the workers were released from detention. The senior police official also assured inquiry into the alleged assault of VHP members. The drama continued till late evening as the VHP demanded the embassy be opened up for them to give their representation. The VHP members were in talks with Bangladeshi diplomats for the same at the time of publication of this news.

On Monday, VHP’s international president Alok Kumar addressed a press conference in Mumbai where he condemned the killings of Hindus in Bangladesh and said that ethnic cleansing of minorities can not be an internal matter of Bangladesh. He urged governments from across the world to step in and bring an end to the violence.

