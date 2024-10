Kanga League: Vinayak Bhoir's All-Round Efforts Help Islam Gymkhana Brush Aside Khar Gymkhana

Vinayak Bhoir. | (Credits: Twitter)

All-rounder Vinayak Bhoir played an impressive role with bat and ball and helped Islam Gymkhana snatch a win against Khar Gymkhana by gaining the first innings lead in a B Division match of the MCA Dr. H. D. Kanga Cricket League, played at the Islam Gymkhana ground on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat first, Islam Gymkhana amassed a total of 192 runs for 9 wickets in 34.3 overs. Middle-order bat Bhoir smashed a quick 73 runs from 59 balls and was studded with four boundaries and six sixes. Khar Gymkhana’s medium pacer Abdul Khan claimed 6 for 45 runs.

Later, Islam Gymkhana bowling attack of medium pacer Javed Khan 4 for 30 and left-arm spinner Bhoir 3 for 35 dismissed Khar Gymkhana for 127 in 39.5 overs to take the crucial lead. Islam Gymkhana in the second innings made 25 for 2 in 4.4 overs.

Brief scores - B Division: Young Comrade CC 98 all out, 31.2 overs (Shameet Shetty 28; Sachin Gupta 3/20) & 65 for 5, 22.5 overs (Mayuresh Tandel 37) Vs Sind SC 128 for 4 decl, 30.2 overs (Sai Chavan 45, Sujay Thakkar 28; Shameet Shetty 3/45). Sind SC won on 1st innings lead.

New Hindu CC 172 all out, 53.5 overs (Vinay Kunwar 36, Rohit Shukla 28; Sachin Solanki 4/44, Vedant Gurav 3/27) Vs Sainath SC 97 all out 24.2 overs (Jigar Rana 36; Rajesh Sardar 5/23, Jugraj Mehta 4/22). New Hind won on 1st innings lead.

Islam Gymkhana 192 for 9, 34.3 overs (Vinayak Bhoir 73, Sufiyan Shaikh 28, Shashwat Pathak 25; Abdul Khan 6/45) & 25 for 2, 4.4 overs vs Khar Gymkhana 127 all out, 39.5 overs (Swayam Waghmare 42; Javed Khan 4/30, Vinayak Bhoir 3/35, Hitesh Kadam 3/52). Islam Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

Goregaon Sports Club 116 all out, 39.4 overs (Rohan Bhosale 43; Kunal Thorat 7/20) & 20 for no loss Vs Shivaji Park Youngsters SC 120 for 6 decl, 29 overs (Shubham Shinde 50). Shivji Park Youngsters won on 1st innings lead.

Muslim United SC 195 for 9, 39.5 overs (Shashikant Kadam 77, Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar 34; Khizar Dafedar 4/55, Harsh Mendon 3/27) Vs Dadar Union SC 134 for 6, 29 overs (Ashay Akre 45, Aadit Degaonkar 31). Match drawn.

Payyade SC 144 all out, 41.2 (Omkar Ghule 29, Vicky Patil 27, Vedant Gadia 26; Anikit Vishwakarma 3/16, Jagdish Jadhav 3/34, Sandeep Pawar 3/53) vs United Cricketers 118 for 6, 39.1 overs (Prithvik Pandit 45, Darshan Kamthe 27; Ajay Mishra 5/28). Match drawn.