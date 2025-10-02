 'He's Got Bombs': UK Police Shoots Down Suspect In Car-Ramming And Mass Stabbing Attack Outside Manchester Synagogue - VIDEO
The incident took place at around 9.30 am. According to Greater Manchester Police (GMP), a man drove a car into pedestrians before stabbing a victim, prompting armed officers to fatally shoot him within minutes.

Shashank Nair
Updated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Svreengrab | X/@RT_India_news

Manchester: Two people were killed and three others injured in a car-ramming and mass stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, on Thursday, coinciding with Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am. According to Greater Manchester Police (GMP), a man drove a car into pedestrians before stabbing a victim, prompting armed officers to fatally shoot him within minutes.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the suspect was "believed to be dead" after being shot by officers at the scene. The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation, and the assault has officially been declared a terrorist attack.

A video circulating online shows two armed officers aiming at the suspect, who is crouched near a building. After several gunshots, the man collapses. "he's got bombs on him," the man shooting the video can be heard saying.

Another video has surfaced in which polic officers can be heard shouting “Get back, he has a bomb, go away” as they tried to move civilians away from the suspect.

"Everybody else, get back. If you're not involved, move back, get away... he has a bomb, go away,"an officer can be heard shouting.

Bomb experts are still probing whether the suspect had explosives.

PM Keir Starmer Reacts

UK Prime Minsiter Keir Starmer reacting to the attack said, "This morning's attack is absolutely shocking. I’m on my way back to London to chair an emergency meeting, and additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country. We will do everything we can to keep our Jewish community safe," he said speaking to the media.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer cut short his trip to Denmark to chair an emergency COBRA (Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms) meeting.

