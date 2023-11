Kanga League: Bharat Purohit, Shabbir Shaikh Shine In Navi Mumbai’s Win

Bolstered by the combined efforts of Shabbir Shaikh composed batting of 58 runs and the impressive bowling of Bharat Purohit 6 for 44 helped Navi Mumbai SA snatching a tense 12-run first innings lead against Borivali CC and register a win in their rescheduled Round-3 Division ‘F’ match of the 76th Dr. H.D. Kanga Cricket League 2023-2024 at the M.B. Union ground, Cross Maidan on Sunday.

Batting first Navi Mumbai were bowled out for a paltry 168 runs. Besides Shaikh’s half century innings, Tejas Chavan contributed 43 runs, while Borivali CC bowler Rakesh Naik claimed 5 wickets for 46 runs. Later, Purohit along with Himanshu Chaudhari 3 for 33 bowled well in tandem and restricted Borivali CC to 156 all out and to take the crucial lead and clinch the victory.

Brief scores – Division-E: Marwari CC 203 for 9 decl. (Naseem Khan 84, Aadarsh Patil 44, Onkar Jadhav 35*; Anandendu Parsekar 5/52) Vs Kandivali CC 114 for 5 (Naseem Khan 5/53). Result: Match drawn.

Mazagaon CC 158 all out (Ronanki Anilkumar 37; Abhishek Angane 4/34, Manoj Sahani 3/29) & 14 for 1 Vs Lord Northbrook CC 139 all out (Kunal Tadiyal 74; Omkar Karandikar 3/59, Siddhesh Darde 3/22). Result: Mazagaon CC won on 1st innings lead.

Young Friends CC 172 all out (Amaan Shaikh 80; Onkar Khatpe 4/74, Ram Singh 3/21) 4 for no loss Vs Esplanade Liberals CC 170 all out (Aman Verma 61, Atharv Shelake 31; Kshitij Metkari 5/30). Result: Young Friends CC won on 1st innings lead.

Regent CC 170 all out (Shreeom Sanap 45, Dushyant Patil 31, Shreyas Parab 30; Vijendra Yadav 4/60, Ajinkya Balkate 3/31) Vs Young Parsee CC 196 for 6 (Alket Tandel 56*, Zamir Mulla 40, Lalitkumar Sharma 33, Ravindra Vishwakarma 30*; Krushang Rathod 4/82). Result: Young Parsee CC won on 1st innings lead.

Gaud Saraswat CC 160 all out (Rahul Yadav 40; Pritam Shinde 4/31, Rohidas Koyande 3/50) & 75 for 4 decl. (Kesar Upadhyay 44; Sairaj Nair 3/43) Vs BRD Cricket Club 93 all out (Tej Mehta 5/33). Result: Gaud Saraswat CC won on 1st innings lead.

Parse Cyclists SC 197 all out (Chinmay Kelkar 41, Adarsh Yadav 38; Yaseen Ali 3/54) Vs Rizvi SC 118 for 3 (Jaineel Nandha 52, Aniket Singh 48). Result: Match drawn.

New Amrit CC 214 for 5 decl. (Rudra Tank 67, Tatsat Singh 52; Paras Shah 3/48) VS Dahisar SC 217 for 7 (Dhruval Damnivala 83*, Rushil Parkar 69; Ashwinee Gupta 4/65, Ruchit Ahuja 3/62). Result: Dahisar SC won on 1st innings lead.

Division-F: Navi Mumbai SA 168 all out (Shabbir Shaikh 58, Tejas Chavan 43; Rakesh Naik 5/46) & 26 for no loss decl. Vs Borivali CC 156 all out (Sushant Kadam 50, Hanumant Matkar 40; Bharat Purohit 6/44, Himanshu Chaudhari 3/33). Result: Navi Mumbai SA won on 1st innings lead.

K.R.P XI CC 183 for 9 decl. (Sanskar Dahelkar 50, Manish Rao 42; Atharva Chavan 4/35, Aditya Chaurasia 3/50) Vs Dadar Parsee Zorostrian CC 108 all out (Prateek Gond 31; Pushkaraj Chavan 7/44). Result: K.R.P. XI CC won on 1st innings lead.

Shantibhai Seth Memorial CC 223 for 9 decl. (Mandar Nalavde 49, Sai Sanil 39, Chinmay Gawade 36; Omkar Maldikar 6/88) Vs Souvenir CC 59 all out (Krishna Yadav 5/11, Atharv Sawant 3/25) & 25 for 1 (follow on). Result: Shantibhai Seth Memorial CC won on 1st innings lead.

Navroz CC 265 all out (Varad Rananavare 79, Yash Mahadik 32; Karan Rele 5/72, Raghvendra Singh 3/66) Vs Young Men’s CC 84 all out (Sameep Misal 39; Yash Mahadik 5/15, Shreyas Powar 4/20) & 18 for 1 (follow on). Result: Navroz CC won on 1st innings lead.

Star CC 107 all out (Pankaj Tiwari 38, Vishal Addagatla 4/23, Varun Malik 3/23) & 150 for 7 decl. (Ashish Kanojia 39, Sai Angre 3/33) Vs Taki Team SC 60 all out (Nikhil Bhogale 5/26, Seemaab Khan 4/20). Result: Star CC won on 1st innings lead.

Achievers SC 153 all out (Vaibhav Patil 53, Devank Mayekar 42; Pojan Raut 5/20) Vs Sunrise SC 107 for 6. Result: Match drawn.

Bharat CC 183 for 9 decl. (Akshay Ambike 67, Ravi Gupta 35; Rajesh Bhujbal 3/57) Vs Maharashtra Young Cricketers 99 all out (Akshay Ambike 5/39) & 21 for 2 (follow on). Result: Bharat CC won on 1st innings lead.