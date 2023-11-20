Australia Won WC 2023, But These Reactions On What Cricket Fans Would Have Done If India Claimed The Trophy Is Just WOW |

We all know that Australia won the cricket world cup 2023 on Sunday, but here's a post doing the rounds on social media that suggests what Indian fans would have done if their national team claimed the trophy. The post has gone viral attracting several relatable and funny reactions. It might help you lighten up and relieve the match hangover, along with getting over Monday blues. Check post:

Here's what the viral post had to say

An Instagram page asked people what they would do if India emerged victorious in the final match and won the world cup series this year. The replies were outstanding and heart-warming. People revealed what they had been postponing for a long while and said that they would finally get such things done if Team India attains success.

Netizens react

Some expressed that they would finally start studying to score better mark in examinations, others commented about their fitness goals and wanting to workout on a regular basis. A while later, as the match was getting tense and difficult for India to win, people said they would believe in miracles henceforth.

A look into some funny comments

"Finally study for my finals," read a comment. "Gym re-start," added another. Meanwhile, many reacted saying that they would sleep peacefully if the Men In Blue made their day by winning the world cup. Some of the hilarious remarks in this regard,read, "I will eat ice cream mixed with ketchup," "I will take a ice bath in water," and "Won't wear yellow for a month."

