 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Chandigarh Auto Driver Vows To Give Free Rides If Team India Wins Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Chandigarh Auto Driver Vows To Give Free Rides If Team India Wins Final

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Chandigarh Auto Driver Vows To Give Free Rides If Team India Wins Final

An auto driver in Chandigarh vowed to offer free rides to people for five days if India wins the World Cup knockout 2023.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: If India Wins World Cup 2023, Auto Driver Anil Kumar To Provide Free Rides To People For Next 5 Days | ANI

An auto driver in Chandigarh vowed to offer free rides to people for five days if India wins the World Cup knockout 2023. Anil Kumar said that he has been driving auto for the past 12 years and whenever India has played against Pakistan, the team has always won in the finals and he has provided a one-day free ride. "This time I have offered free rides for 5 days if India wins the World Cup. India will win today," he said.

WATCH VIDEO:

Auto driver promises free service for five days, if...

"I have been driving auto for 12 years and whenever India has played Pakistan there is a record that India has always won in knockout ICC games and I have provided a one-day free ride with the belief that this record is maintained. This time I have offered free rides for 5 days if India wins the World Cup," he told ANI.

As the historic Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium is underway, cricket fans are praying for Team India's victory against the Aussies in the ultimate title clash.

Did you know? Siraj is son of auto driver

"Mohammed Siraj is the son of an auto driver and today he is ranked No. 1 bowler in the world. Shubman Gill, who hails from Punjab, is also currently No. 1. Earlier, Babur Azam held this position for 965 days and this is a proud moment that, at present, Indian players are holding this position. To express happiness, I made this announcement," he added.

A look into IND vs AUS CWC 2023

Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title, while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Man Unable To Get Final Match Tickets Asks If He Could Return India Jerseys; AJIO's...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Chandigarh Auto Driver Vows To Give Free Rides If Team India Wins Final

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Chandigarh Auto Driver Vows To Give Free Rides If Team India Wins Final

IND vs AUS: Man Unable To Get Final Match Tickets Asks If He Could Return India Jerseys; AJIO's...

IND vs AUS: Man Unable To Get Final Match Tickets Asks If He Could Return India Jerseys; AJIO's...

Viral Video: IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final Fever Hits Wedding In Punjab, Attendees Spotted Watching...

Viral Video: IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final Fever Hits Wedding In Punjab, Attendees Spotted Watching...

IND vs AUS: Boy Salutes Team India, Chants "Jai Hind" Slogan Cheering For Men In Blue's Win Against...

IND vs AUS: Boy Salutes Team India, Chants

Sadhguru's Love For Cricket: Spiritual Guru Spotted Enjoying IND vs AUS Match Sitting Next To Sachin...

Sadhguru's Love For Cricket: Spiritual Guru Spotted Enjoying IND vs AUS Match Sitting Next To Sachin...