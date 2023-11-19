IND vs AUS: Man Unable To Get Final Match Tickets Asks If He Could Return India Jerseys; AJIO's Reply Will Win Your Heart | Images shared on X

A cricket fan named Dhruv Joshi who purchased three jerseys to support Team India during finals received one of his biggest surprises two days ahead of the world cup final being held at Ahmedabad. Joshi who hoped to witness the thrilling match between India and Australia with his parents at the Narendra Modi stadium had failed to manage getting tickets for the big match. AJIO, online delivery app, came to his rescue no sooner.

Dhruv asked AJIO if he could return the jerseys purchased from the platform being unable to secure match tickets. The app gave an unexpected reply to him, making his dream come true. In a post that won netizens' hearts, the service wrote that he not cancel his plan of attending the final match from the Ahmedabad stadium and offered him three tickets for the event.

No need to return the jerseys, Dhruv. Get ready to cheer for INDIA with your parents 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/dbdSNZ2jnu — AJIO (@AJIOLife) November 18, 2023

AJIO surprises customer with final match tickets

Tagging AJIO, the customer wrote on X, "I bought these 3 jerseys a month back to watch the finals with my parents but couldn’t get the tickets. Can I still return them plz?" To this, they replied, "No need to return the jerseys, Dhruv. Get ready to cheer for INDIA with your parents." AJIO said so posting images of the match tickets.

On Sunday, Dhruv was seen enjoying the match from the match venue along with his parents. He posted on X thanking AJIO and said, "I CAN’T BELIEVE I’M IN THE STADIUM. My mom and dad are the biggest cricket fans I know and I’ve never seen them this happy in my entire life. Thanks AJIO for making this happen."

Netizens react

The heart-warming incident won the hearts of netizens and won praise for the delivery company. "This is so wholesome," they said while reacting to X posts. "Omg this is so cut," read another reply.

