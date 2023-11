Kanga League: Kandivli CA & Rizvi SC Win On First Innings Lead

Kandivli Cricket Academy and Rizvi Sports Club snatched victories on the basis of gaining the first innings lead in their respective rescheduled Round-3 Division ‘E’ matches of the 76th Dr. H.D. Kanga Cricket League 2023-2024. The Kandivli team defeated Lord Northbrook CC and Rizvi defeated Regent CC.

Anandendu Parsekar (6 for 30) and Amit Mishra (4 for 24) bowled effectively to shoot out Lord Northbrook CC for 121 runs in 30.4 overs in their first innings. Later, Kandivli CA boosted by the steady batting from Shreejit Nair 47 runs and Flinn Patil 34 runs made 143 runs all out in 35.5 overs to take a crucial 22 runs lead. Lord Northbrook’s Nilesh Yadav claimed 6 for 39.

Batting first Rizvi SC were dismissed for 160 in 37.2 overs. Regent CC’s Krushang Rathod took 5 for 36, while Soham Bende 2 for 27 and Abhishek Patil 2 for 28 played the supporting roles. Rizvi fought back and bundled out Regent CC for just 86 runs in 25.4 overs to claim a 74 runs first innings lead. Mohd Ali 4 for 34, Faizan Shaikh 2 for 1 and Rehan Hoble 2 for 19 picked up the wickets.

In other matches which also were won on the first innings lead, Marwari CC beat Esplanade Liberals CC, New Amrit defeated Gaud Saraswat CC and Dahisar SC overcame Mazgaon CC.

Brief scores - ‘E’ Division: Lord Northbrook CC 121 all out, 30.4 overs (Kunal Tadiyal 36; Anandendu Parsekar 6/30, Amit Mishra 4/24) & 117 for 3, 15.5 overs (Kunal Tadiyal 45, Abhishek Angane 32; Sunil Yadav 3/29) Vs Kandivli CA 143 all out, 35.5 overs (Shreejit Nair 47, Flinn Patil 34; Nilesh Yadav 6/39). Result: Kandivli CA won on 1st innings lead.

Esplanade Liberals CC 110 all out, 41.1 overs (Rohan Patil 27, Sumedh Nikam 25; Onkar Jadhav 4/34, Sagar Kirawant 2/19, Naseem Khan 2/38) & 19 for 4, 4.2 overs (Onkar Jadhav 2/5, Sagar Kirawat 2/10) vs Marwari CC 113 for 5 declared, 34.2 overs (Atharva Pisal 39; Purvesh Kherade 2/31). Result: Marwari CC won on 1st innings lead.

Rizvi SC 160 all out, 37.2 overs (Shreyansh Rai 30; Krushang Rathod 5/36, Soham Bende 2/27, Abhishek Patil 2/28) & 97 for 1, 22 overs (Mohammed Penkar 54*, Jaineel Nandha 35*) vs Regent CC 86 all out, 25.4 overs (Dushyant Patil 37; Mohd Ali 4/34, Faizan Shaikh 2/1, Rehan Hoble 2/19). Result: Rizvi Sports Club won on 1st innings lead.

B.R.D. Cricket Club 194 for 9 declared, 44.3 overs (Akshay Jaunjkar 110, Pratik Jayswal 45; Prahalad Iyer 5/37) vs Parsee Cyclists SC 132 for 5, 33 overs (Mandar Gajmal 45; Rohan Sonawale 3/33). Result: Match drawn.

New Amrit CC 160 all out, 45.4 overs (Ashwinee Gupta 45, Pranav Takhtani 40; Karan Patel 5/44, Tej Mehta 2/24) & 54 for 2, 9 overs (Tatsat Singh 30) vs Gaud Saraswat CC 143 all out, 33.4 overs (Kamleshbhai Thakkar 51, Devansh Rai 33; Ashwinee Gupta 3/19, Ruchit Ahuja 3/47). Result: New Amrit CC won on 1st innings lead.

Dahisar SC 196 all out, 40.3 overs (Rajendra Dabhade 37, Abhijit Sarmalkar 32, Harsh Shah 28, Rushil Parkar 27; Omkar Karandikar 6/67) Vs Mazgaon CC 114 all out, 33.3 overs (Siddhesh Darde 28, Ajaey Singh 25; Rajendra Dabhade 3/16, Paras Shah 3/22). Result: Dahisar Sports Club won on 1st innings lead.

Young Parsee CC 254 for 8 declared, 48.5 overs (Alket Tandel 64*, Navin Patil 60, Pratik Gharat 57, Vijendra Yadav 31; Kartikeyan Pal 2/31, Kshitij Metkari 2/44, Vinay Mishra 2/49) vs Young Friends CC 159 for 4, 34 overs (Arbaz Shaikh 47, Vinay Mishra 42, Kaushik Kharat 34*; Lalitkumar Sharma 2/25). Result: Match drawn.

