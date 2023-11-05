 Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Food Delivery Apps Ask Customers To Celebrate Cricketer's B'day With THIS Dish; Can You Guess It Right?
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHappy Birthday Virat Kohli: Food Delivery Apps Ask Customers To Celebrate Cricketer's B'day With THIS Dish; Can You Guess It Right?

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Food Delivery Apps Ask Customers To Celebrate Cricketer's B'day With THIS Dish; Can You Guess It Right?

Both Swiggy and Zomato reminded their app users about Virat Kohli's birthday and asked them to enjoy a foodie treat with the North Indian dish. In case you said "Chole Bhature," you guessed it right!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Your favourite cricketer Virat Kohli is celebrating his birthday today (November 5). How are you enjoying this day as a Kohli fan? Food delivery apps are recommending their customers to mark the special occasion by ordering the RCB player's dearest dish. In case you said "Chole Bhature," you guessed it right! Check posts below

Food Delivery Apps Ask People To Celebrate Kohli's B'day In Foodie Style

Both Swiggy and Zomato reminded their app users about Virat Kohli's birthday and asked them to enjoy a foodie treat with the North Indian dish. While the former notified people saying, "King Kohli's B'day means it has to be chole bhature breakfast,' the other wrote, "Happy birthday, VK...Chole bhature?" Meanwhile, Zomato revealed that as many as 1800 people searched for a cake made out of Chole Bhature on Kohli's birthday. Oh, really?

A Chole Bhature Day

Finding the pop-up to be interesting, netizens shared screenshots on X. Several tweets celebrating a 'Chole Bhature day' surfaced online. Yes, you read that right. People were seen calling Virat Kohli's birthday a moment to pay tribute to his much-loved food item. That's how the internet came up with Chole Bhature Day and began trending with it. Many X users posted images of eating the dish on the sportsman's birthday. A few also shared how creatively the food delivery apps reminded them about the delicacy.

Check reactions

Read Also
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Man Who Transformed India's Test Team
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: After Beer Song, Kili Paul Reveals Being A Chai Lover In Viral Video

WATCH: After Beer Song, Kili Paul Reveals Being A Chai Lover In Viral Video

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Food Delivery Apps Ask Customers To Celebrate Cricketer's B'day With...

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Food Delivery Apps Ask Customers To Celebrate Cricketer's B'day With...

Rajasthan: Lover Hides Inside Air Cooler To Meet Girlfriend At Night; Family Catches Him Red-Handed...

Rajasthan: Lover Hides Inside Air Cooler To Meet Girlfriend At Night; Family Catches Him Red-Handed...

Italian Influencer Wanting To Be A 'Human Cat' Gets Nostalgic About Her Dreadlocks; Shares Pictures...

Italian Influencer Wanting To Be A 'Human Cat' Gets Nostalgic About Her Dreadlocks; Shares Pictures...

Hachiko In Kerala: 4 Months On, Kannur Dog Still Waits For Its Dead Owner Outside Hospital's...

Hachiko In Kerala: 4 Months On, Kannur Dog Still Waits For Its Dead Owner Outside Hospital's...