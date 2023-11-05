Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Food Delivery Apps Ask Customers To Celebrate Cricketer's B'day With THIS Dish; Can You Guess It Right?

Your favourite cricketer Virat Kohli is celebrating his birthday today (November 5). How are you enjoying this day as a Kohli fan? Food delivery apps are recommending their customers to mark the special occasion by ordering the RCB player's dearest dish. In case you said "Chole Bhature," you guessed it right! Check posts below

Food Delivery Apps Ask People To Celebrate Kohli's B'day In Foodie Style

Both Swiggy and Zomato reminded their app users about Virat Kohli's birthday and asked them to enjoy a foodie treat with the North Indian dish. While the former notified people saying, "King Kohli's B'day means it has to be chole bhature breakfast,' the other wrote, "Happy birthday, VK...Chole bhature?" Meanwhile, Zomato revealed that as many as 1800 people searched for a cake made out of Chole Bhature on Kohli's birthday. Oh, really?

A Chole Bhature Day

Finding the pop-up to be interesting, netizens shared screenshots on X. Several tweets celebrating a 'Chole Bhature day' surfaced online. Yes, you read that right. People were seen calling Virat Kohli's birthday a moment to pay tribute to his much-loved food item. That's how the internet came up with Chole Bhature Day and began trending with it. Many X users posted images of eating the dish on the sportsman's birthday. A few also shared how creatively the food delivery apps reminded them about the delicacy.

Check reactions

