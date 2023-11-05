From Sachin Tendulkar To Yuvraj Singh: Cricketing Fraternity Extends Birthday Wishes To Virat Kohli

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023
Virender Sehwag took to his official handle on X and commented 'Century haemoglobin ki tarah inki ragon mein daudti hai. A young guy with dreams in his eyes, with his work-ethics ,passion,hardwork and talent has ruled the game . Ups and downs yes but what has remained constant is his intensity and hunger. Best wishes #HappyBirthdayViratKohli
(Credits: Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli's long-standing teammate, posted an Instagram story to wish him happy birthday.
(Image Credits: Instagram)
Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to X and commented, 'Happy 35th birthday to a phenomenal player. A man has built an extraordinary career with his fitness, passion and intensity. Wishing you the very best in the years ahead.'
(Credits: Twitter)
Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli's RCB teammate in IPL also posted a story on his Instagram handle to wish the former skipper happy birthday.
(Image Credits: Instagram)
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to X and commented, 'Ek taraf @imVkohli to dusri taraf duniya ke saare batsmen, Virat sabse aage. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Mayank Agarwal, who has played in all 3 formats with Virat Kohli, took to X and said, 'Wish you another year of dominating the cricket world, @imVkohli ! Happy birthday, champion!'
(Image Credits: Twitter)
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wished Kohli happy birthday on X and said, 'Extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the cricketing maestro, @imVkohli ! Your monumental contributions to Indian cricket have left an indelible mark, surpassing records and expectations. As a distinguished batsman, an inspirational leader, a fitness trendsetter, and a paragon of sportsmanship, you've redefined the game. May you continue to set new records, spreading joy and inspiring generations!'
(Credits: Twitter)
Former Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar wished Kohli and stated on X 'Virat, may you keep winning hearts with your passion and performances. Wishing you a great year ahead and a very happy birthday.'
(Credits: Twitter)
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to X and said, 'Happy Birthday, Virat bhaiya 🫶 Wishing the best for you always 🙌 🇮🇳.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Ex-Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to X and posted 'May your passion and determination continue to drive you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup and make our nation proud once again. Happy Birthday #KingKohli @imVkohli'
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli's RCB teammate Dinesh Karthik took to X and stated, 'Happy Birthday, @imVkohli! Your unwavering commitment to excellence is truly exceptional. Here's to many more records broken and boundaries crossed.'
(Credits: Twitter)
Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Nitish Rana extended his wishes to Virat Kohli and wrote on X, 'Here's to a year of more boundaries, more milestones, and more victories! Happy birthday, @imVkohli bhaiya!🫂🙌'
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to X writing, 'Happy Birthday Virat, have a fabulous year ahead 🎂👊🏽 #HappyBirthdayViratKohli'
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Retired Indian women's player Jhulan Goswami wrote on X, 'To the man who redefines excellence with every inning – Happy Birthday, @ImVkohli Keep raising the bar & make us proud! 😇🎂'
(Credits: Twitter)
