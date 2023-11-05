From Sachin Tendulkar To Yuvraj Singh: Cricketing Fraternity Extends Birthday Wishes To Virat Kohli

Virender Sehwag took to his official handle on X and commented 'Century haemoglobin ki tarah inki ragon mein daudti hai. A young guy with dreams in his eyes, with his work-ethics ,passion,hardwork and talent has ruled the game . Ups and downs yes but what has remained constant is his intensity and hunger. Best wishes #HappyBirthdayViratKohli

(Credits: Twitter)