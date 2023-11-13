Harris Shield: Swami Vivekanand, Gen Edu Set For Enthralling Contest

The much-anticipated Mumbai Schools Sports Association's Harris Shield inter-school cricket Super League-cum-knockout is poised to commence with an electrifying clash between reigning champions Swami Vivekanand from Kandivali and formidable contenders General Education Academy from Chembur.

The tournament is slated to begin at the iconic Hindu Gymkhana ground on November 16.

In a captivating flashback to the previous championship, Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) in Kandivali etched their name in glory, securing a historic triumph.

The riveting showdown against the resilient Al-Barkaat MMI English School culminated in a thrilling victory by a slender margin of two runs on the conclusive day of their three-day final at Bombay Gymkhana.



The celebration was twofold as Swami Vivekanand commemorated its 25th anniversary, adding an extra layer of significance to the victory.

Despite Al Barkaat English initially seizing the lead by claiming the first innings, Swami Vivekanand orchestrated a remarkable turnaround in the three-day encounter, capturing the coveted trophy for the first time.

Coach Albert Fernandes, the guiding force behind the champions' school, emphasized the team's unwavering composure, even in the face of a formidable opponent like Al-Barkaat.



Looking ahead, the participating teams are geared up for an intense league battle, with eight contenders advancing to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal showdowns are scheduled for November 20 and 21, hosted at esteemed venues including Bombay Gymkhana, Hindu Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, and Islam Gymkhana.

The subsequent rounds, including the highly anticipated semifinals on November 23 and 24, await venue announcements.

The journey to crown the next Harris Shield champion promises a riveting blend of excitement and fierce competition on the cricketing field.

Meanwhile, the Azad maidan, traditionally the prime location for this championship, faced challenges due to Metro construction taking over many wickets for the past three years. MSSA secretary Nadim Memon found himself running from pillar to post in the quest for suitable grounds.



Despite the hurdles, Memon expressed gratitude to various gymkhanas that stepped forward to provide venues.

Moreover, the Oval Maidan, boasting over 72 wickets, had been rented out for local tournaments.

The individuals responsible for maintaining the wickets found this arrangement more lucrative, leading them to offer the ground for these tournaments. Memon, with over a decade of experience organising the tournament, noted that Dilip Vengsarkar was the sole available option for venue support.



The Groups

Group A

Swami Vivekanand, Kandivali

General Education, Academy, Chembur

Swami Vivekanand ICSE, Borvali

IES VN Sule, Guruji, Dadar



Group B

V. K. Krishna Menon Acad, Borivali

Al Barkaat, English, Kurla

IES, New English, Bandra

Spring Field High School, Khar

