Harris Shield: Atharva Shelke Shines For General Education Academy

Atharva Shelke's blistering 148 and a five-wicket haul by Omkar Bhaide saw General Education Academy romp home with a 455 runs win against Pawar Public School from Bhandup, in the MSSA inter-school Harris Shield cricket tournament, here on Wednesday.

The Chembur lads put on 524 for five and later bundled out their opponents for a 68 to register their fourth round win in the prestigious 127th year championship.

Modern English School Chembur alos scored a 512 runs win St. Joseph CBSE Dombivali in an another high-scoring win in just 23 runs of 8.1 overs and recorded 512 runs win.

Left-handed Devesh Birje smashed 143 runs of just 70 balls and was well supported by Sudhan Sunderraj who was unbeaten on 101, as Modern English School Chembur piled a massive on 536 for five and later Om Dawat amnd Shaswat Naik claimed three wicket each to bowl out St Joseph's CBSE, from Dombvali for just 23 runs.

Brief scores

Vigyour High School, Malad: 43 (D Rathod 6-9) lost to New English School, Bandra: 46-1;

VPMS, Dahisar: 314-7 (A Mallick 133, D Thesio 37, N Gupta 33*, A Yadav 3-77) bt Kanchan High School, Nallasopara: 107 by 207 runs; IES Secondaray, Mulund: 152 (M Shinde 45, A Dhere 6-48) lost to Swami Vivekanand Intl, Borivali: 153-1 (D Trivedi 72*, Y Asopa 51*) by nine wickets; Sharda Mandir, Grant Road: 55 (D Rassam 5-34) lost to RR Education Mulund: 58-1; by nine wickets; Cathedral & John Connon School: 78 lost to IES VN Sule Guruji Dadar: 82/4; By four wickets; Ryan International, Kharghar: 63 (Kushal Patil 6-18) lost to Matunga Premier, Matunga: 67-2 (S Powar 43); By eight wickets; St. Joseph, Dombivali: 52 (S Shaikh 5/15) lost to Rizvi Springfield High School, Khar: 53-0 (Elton Soares 34*); By 10 wkts; Modern English School, Chembur: 536-5 (D Birje 143, S Sunderraj 101*, S Haridas 53, P Iyangar 47, S Nalavade 118) bt St. Joseph CBSE, Dombivali : 23 (O Dawat 3-16, S Naik 3/6) by 512 runs; Swami Vivekanand, Kandivali: 232-9 (K Pal 46, A Dihora 33, P Dalvi 3-50) bt Parag English, Bhandup: 165 (S Bhat 65*, N Dhumal 44, A Makwana 9-76) by 67 runs; VK Krishna Menon: 204 (B Khatri 61, H Acharia 43, S Mahesh 6-57, R Khanna 3-40) bt Jamnabai Narsee: 107 (J Tolia 45, A Sharma 47, S Singh 6-43) by 103 runs; Al Barkaat MMI English, Kurla: 240-5 (Tanveer Chauhan 126*, Kumar Kartik 42, Varad Magar 31) Tanish Shetty 4/66) beat Lakshadham Goregaon: 138 (T Shetty 51, S Khan 4-49) by 102 runs; General Education Academy, Chembur: 524-5 (A Shelke 148, R More 86, K Upadhyay 86*, R Patil 64, A Shinde 36) bt Pawar Public School, Bhandup: 68 (A Margaje 40, O Bhaide 5-18, O Koli 4-10) by 455 runs; Tarapur, Vidyamandir: 151-8 (Y Kharade 4-59) bt Smt KC Gandhi English School, Kalyan: 144 (H Patil 92, S Khan 5-60) by 7 runs.

