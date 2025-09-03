Manoj Jarange Patil: From Village Activist To Maharashtra’s New Political Force

Manoj Jarange Patil | File Photo

Mumbai: Manoj Jarange Patil, the 43-year-old seventh standard pass from a small village in Jalna, has emerged as a new political force of Maharashtra. Without any formal organisational structure, he managed to mobilise 60,000 people and bring not only the Mahayuti government led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, but also the financial capital of the nation to their knees.

Comparisons With Bhindranwale And Bal Thackeray

Fadnavis and other leaders have been maintaining that his political rivals have been using Jarange Patil's shoulders to open fire at him. But somewhat like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, he has ended up using his benefactors to emerge as a "pudari" (leader) in his own right.

The last mass leader that Maharashtra had was the late Bal Thackeray who led his Shiv Sainiks into battle. Jarange Patil appears to have overtaken him. He confidently asserted that he will get five crore Marathas to march to Mumbai. It was not an empty threat.

He would have done that considering the fact that he shrewdly exploited the extreme discontent prevailing within the Maratha community since it was being deprived of government jobs and seats in educational institutions for years because they were regarded as upper caste members.

Exploiting Deep Maratha Discontent

Maharashtra has had a slew of heavy weight chief ministers from the Maratha community, including Y.B. Chavan, Vasantdada Patil, Sharad Pawar, Shankarrao Chavan, Ashok Chavan, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Shivajirao Nilangekar-Patil etc. But despite that the socio-economic position of the community had remained stagnant.

The Marathas were noticing that the OBCs, SCs and STs were advancing economically because of reservation in government jobs and educational bodies whereas their plight remained virtually the same.

The increasing levels of unemployment only worsened their economic condition. It was this deep discontent that Jarange Patil exploited shrewdly. He travelled across Marathwada and other regions and appealed to the Marathas, specially the youths, to assert themselves.

While other leaders asked for votes, Jarange Patil asked Marathas to fight for their "asmita" (honour) and not forget that they are inheritors of the golden legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His speeches stirred the emotions of Marathas and they decided to back him in a big way. After that there was no looking back for him.

Hunger Strikes Strengthened His Image

He risked his life repeatedly by going on fasts in his village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district of Marathwada often refusing to even have water. Not known for great oratory, his speeches had a ring of truth. He was increasingly perceived as a poor man who was sincerely fighting a just cause without any political agenda.

Unchallenged Leadership In Maratha Movement

Nobody dared challenge his position as an undisputed leader who commanded the unflinching obedience of his followers who were in legion. Thus a political non-entity had become a force to reckon with.

Major Win With Kunbi Status For Marathas

On Tuesday, he scored a major victory by getting the Fadnavis government to implement the Hyderabad gazette following which Marathas of Marathwada will be given the "kunbi" status which will automatically help them get a share of the OBC jobs and seats.

Also Watch:

Will He Enter Electoral Politics?

It remains to be seen if Jarange Patil will capitalise the tremendous goodwill he has generated in the past few years to enter the political arena. The local self-government bodies' elections are round the corner and it will not in the least be surprising if he fields his candidates.