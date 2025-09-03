 Big Decisions Expected In GST Council Meeting Today, Changes In Tax Slabs Possible
The 56th GST Council meeting starts today in Delhi at 11 AM. Tax relief on daily-use items likely. Key ministers and officials from Centre and States will attend.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
The GST Council will meet on September 3-4 September at Vigyan Bhavan In New Delhi. | File Photo | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council meeting is starting today, 3rd September, at 11 AM in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This meeting will go on for two days, and will end on 4th September. After the meeting, the government will announce what decisions were made.

Who Will Join the GST Meeting?

This is the 56th meeting of the GST Council. It will be led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A total of 33 members will take part. These include Finance Ministers from different states and senior officials from the central government.

What Changes Can Happen After the Meeting?

The government may make some big changes in the GST tax system. Some daily-use items like milk products, shampoo, and toothpaste could become cheaper. These items may be moved to the 5 percent GST slab.

The government is also planning to remove the 12 percent and 28 percent GST slabs, which could lead to simpler and lower taxes.

