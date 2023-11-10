Harris Shield Inter-School Cricket Tournament: Ayush Shinde Stars In General Education's Win

In a cricket spectacle at the BKC ground, Ayush Shinde's explosive innings, a dazzling 113 off just 99 deliveries, led General Education Academy to a commanding 215-run triumph over Tarapur VidyaMandir, Boisar, in the 127th edition of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association inter-school cricket tournament, at the BKC ground here on Friday.

Shinde's century, complemented by Rudved More's half-century, powered General Education to a formidable total of 323 for six in 45 overs.

The duo's stellar performance didn't stop there, as they masterfully restricted their opponents to 198 for seven, securing their fourth-round victory.



In another nail-biting encounter, Rizvi Springfield High School, Khar, emerged victorious with a narrow four-run margin against Modern English School at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali.

Opting to bat, Rizvi posted 135 for seven, courtesy of crucial knocks from Mohammad Arman Khan and Meet Petal. Despite a promising start by Modern, their pursuit fell short by four runs in the face of Rizvi's resilient defense.

The day's cricket action continued with Swami Vivekanand International, Borivali, clinching a 17-run win over RR Education Trust, Mulund, in a 25-over encounter at BKC.

Advait Kondalkar's unbeaten 55 and a stellar performance by the pacers sealed the deal for Swami Vivekanand International, adding another thrilling chapter to the ongoing tournament.



Brief scores

Rizvi Springfield High School Khar: 135-7 (Mohd. Arman Khan 48, Meet Patel 32) bt Modern English School: 131-6 in 23 overs Saif Khan 33) by 4 runs.

Swami Vivekanand Intl School Borivali: 133-6 in 25 overs Advait Kondalkar 55*, Dhairya Rasam 3-57) bt RR Education Trust, Mulund: 116-9 in 25 overs Vardhan Patel 5-27) by 17 runs.

General Education Academy: 323-6 in 45 overs (Ayush Shinde 113, Rugved More 78, Atharva Shelke 38, Sriram Pal 32, Harshit Tiwari 3-54) bt Tarapur Vidyamandir Boisar: 198-7 in 45 overs (Aarush Thakur 96, Sahil Khan 37) by 125 runs.

