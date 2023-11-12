CWC 2023: 'Inhone Cricket Ki Maa-Behen Ek Kardi', Ex-Chairman Ramiz Raja Blasts PCB Over Pakistan's Downfall; WATCH

PCB chief Ramiz Raja | Agencies

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has lashed out at the PCB over the team's flop show in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Pakistan crashed out of the tournament in the league stage after suffering five defeats in 9 ODIs.

But Ramiz, who served as the chairman of the PCB for two years, refused to blame the players and instead turned his guns towards the top-brass of the board for Pakistan cricket's downfall.

Ramiz furious at PCB management

"When you [bowlers] don't take wickets with the new ball and start getting expensive [conceding runs], how would Babar do captaincy then?.

"And then they [PCB] would gather some ex-cricketers and ask them how to fix cricket? Who put them in charge [of the board]? Is their job just to huddle together and change the captain and the coaching staff and everything would think they have taken a big step. It is their misunderstanding.

"Not even an inch of Pakistan's cricket can get better if you don't have passion for the game. You need to change yourself and your mindset. You need to shut this process of leaking news to your favourite reporters. Inhone cricket ki maa-behen ek kardi," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan cricket's collapse

He further slammed the new selection committee of the PCB and went on to call for a complete overhaul in the board for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

"The new chief selector that you've appointed, look at his old clips and how badly he has talked about Babar [Azam] and [Mohammad] Rizwan, you want your cricket to progress by appointing a 70-year-old who knows nothing about selection?

"Pakistan cricket has collapsed. You can't bat, bowl or field with spikes in club matches. On weekends, the grounds where clubs practice are given to the companies to organise tennis-ball cricket because it gives them [the clubs] money. This entire system needs to change and the board should change itself first," he concluded.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)