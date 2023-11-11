ENG vs PAK, CWC 2023: England Knock Out Pakistan To End Campaign With 93-Run Win After Ben Stokes Heroics In Kolkata

Defending champions England bowed out of the ICC World Cup 2023 on a positive note as they knocked out Pakistan with a 147-run victory at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Left with an impossible task of chasing down 338 in 6.4 overs to qualify for the semi-finals, Pakistan couldn't even reach near the target and were bowled out for 244 in 43.3 overs in the city of joy.

Pak batters fail again

Agha Salman's 51, along with 38 and 36 from Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan were the only notable scores in Pakistan's batting lineup while the rest all failed to fire once again for the Men in Green.

David Willey, who was playing his final international game for England after announcing retirement, was once again the pick of the bowlers for Jos Buttler's team with 3 for 30 while Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson and Moeen Ali bagged a couple of wickets each.

England's victory also ensured their qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy which will be played in Pakistan in 2025.

Ben Stokes shines on possibly his final ODI innings

But the win was set up earlier in the day by Ben Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement for this World Cup, with a swashbucking half-century for his team.

Stokes top-scored with 84 off 76 balls with 11 fours and a couple of sixes while Joe Root (60) and Jonny Bairstow (59) also contributed handsomely to the team total.

Buttler & Babar reflects on their teams' campaign

"Nice to put in a good performance and finish that way. Ultimately it's been a disappointing tournament. Lots to reflect on. Got off to a really good start, guys in the middle set it up for the end. That's what we're capable of, haven't showed it enough," England captain Jos Buttler said after the match

"We spoke before the game about - if this is the last game of an era, let's make some good memories. Wherever we go from here, today is a good day," Buttler added.

"Very disappointed with the performance. If we had won SA match, could've been a different story. But yes, have made mistakes in bowling, batting and fielding.

"We have to sit together. Let's see. Will take positives and discuss our mistakes also. I will do the best to pitch in my experience," Babar Azam said.

