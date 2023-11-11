ENG vs PAK, CWC 2023: Muhammad Rizwan Offers Namaz On Ground Again Despite Complaint By Indian Lawyer; WATCH

Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan was once again seen offering namaz on the cricket field during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against England at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Rizwan prayed during the drinks break of England's innings in front of thousands of fans in Kolkata.

Complaint lodged against Rizwan

Rizwan had done the same last month in Hyderabad during Pakistan's match against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium due to which a complaint was filed to the ICC by an Indian lawyer named Vineet Jindal.

Jindal mentioned in his complaint that the act of offering prayers on the field and dedicating his performance against Sri Lanka to Gaza further underlines his strong inclination towards religious and political ideology.

Rizwan heckled in Ahmedabad

Rizwan was notably heckled by the Indian cricket fans with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' during the India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Notably, Jindal had also filed a complaint against renowned Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas for her anti-India and anti-Hindu tweets.

Pakistan out of CWC 2023

Pakistan were officially knocked out of this World Cup after they failed to chase down 338 in 6.4 overs after England posted 337 for 9 on the board.

Their qualification hopes were earlier dented by England captain Jos Buttler who won the toss and elected to bat first in Kolkata. Both Pakistan and England will leave India after this game as they are no longer in the race to reach the semis.

