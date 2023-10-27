PAK vs SA, CWC 2023: Mohammad Rizwan And Marco Jansen Involved In Heated Exchange; WATCH

Mohammad Rizwan and Marco Jansen. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and South Africa's new-ball bowler Marco Jansen were involved in a heated exchange during the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash at the M.A. Chidamabram Stadium in Chennai. The two exchanged some words midway through the pitch and Jansen said something after bowling a delivery to the keeper-batter.

Jansen, who had earlier dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, had the opportunity to remove Rizwan for a golden duck. However, the youngster missed a tough caught and bowled chance. The Pakistan keeper-batter picked up a streaky boundary through third man off the very next delivery, prompting aggression from the 23-year-old.

Below is the clip of the heated exchange between the two:

Mohammad Rizwan dismissed by Gerald Coetzee after an enterprising partnership with Babar Azam:

While Rizwan played some fantastic strokes during his 27-ball 31, which had four boundaries and a maximum, Gerald Coetzee ended his stay with a bouncer as he tickled it to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. It ended a 48-run partnership with the skipper.

It was Babar who won the toss and decided to bat first, announcing Mohammad Wasim Jnr. for Hasan Ali as the only change. The Proteas carried out three changes as Temba Bavuma returned after missing the last two fixtures. Lungi Ngidi returned for Lizaad Williams, while Kagiso Rabada missed out due to a lower back spasm.

Pakistan are on a three-match losing streak and must win in Chennai to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

