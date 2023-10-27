 'Babar Azam Has No Growth As Captain, Can't Compare Him With Greats': Hafeez Slams Pakistan Skipper After Poor Show in CWC 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Babar Azam Has No Growth As Captain, Can't Compare Him With Greats': Hafeez Slams Pakistan Skipper After Poor Show in CWC 2023

'Babar Azam Has No Growth As Captain, Can't Compare Him With Greats': Hafeez Slams Pakistan Skipper After Poor Show in CWC 2023

Babar Azam and his captaincy has come under fire from the Pakistan cricketing fraternity with former players like Mohammad Hafeez hinting at a shift in leadership after this World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez took aim at Babar Azam after his team's poor performances in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan are facing an early exit from the tournament after three successive defeats against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Babar Azam and his captaincy has come under fire from the Pakistan cricketing fraternity with former players like Hafeez hinting at a shift in leadership after this World Cup.

Hafeez's blunt take on Babar Azam

"Babar has no growth as a captain which should have been in three years. PCB and Babar together will decide regarding Babar with or Babar without captaincy," Hafeez said on a local TV show in Pakistan.

Read Also
'Board Will Make Decisions In The Best Interest', PCB Hints At Replacing Babar Azam As ODI Skipper...
article-image

He also stated that it would be a mistake to label Babar as a great batter even though he is ranked No.1 in ODI cricket.

Babar has scores of 5, 10, 50, 18 and 74 in the tournament so far but both of his half-centuries have come in losing causes against India and Afghanistan.

Babar not great yet

"Babar is a good batter but comparing him with greats is wrong. He is not a great yet. Perhaps one's who compare Babar have not seen the greats of the game," Hafeez lashed out.

Media reports are doing the rounds in Pakistan that Babar might be replaced as the captain after this World Cup after the PCB issued a statement hinting at drastic changes in the men's team set up soon.

"Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup," the PCB said in a recent statement.

Read Also
'Babar Azam, Also Known As Zimbabar': Netizens Brutally Troll Pakistan Captain By Editing His...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PAK vs SA, CWC 2023: South Africa Hold Their Nerves, Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket In Thriller

PAK vs SA, CWC 2023: South Africa Hold Their Nerves, Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket In Thriller

'BCCI Doing Everything To Make Pakistan Win': Netizens Lash Out For DRS Howler During PAK vs SA 2023...

'BCCI Doing Everything To Make Pakistan Win': Netizens Lash Out For DRS Howler During PAK vs SA 2023...

PAK vs SA, CWC 2023: Shadab Khan Deemed Unfit To Continue After Injury, Usama Mir Comes In As...

PAK vs SA, CWC 2023: Shadab Khan Deemed Unfit To Continue After Injury, Usama Mir Comes In As...

'That Day I Had Retired': MS Dhoni Gives Insights On His Mindset During 2019 World Cup Semi-Final

'That Day I Had Retired': MS Dhoni Gives Insights On His Mindset During 2019 World Cup Semi-Final

National Games 2023: Tribal Athlete Babu Gaonkar Clinches Modern Pentathlon Gold In Laser Run

National Games 2023: Tribal Athlete Babu Gaonkar Clinches Modern Pentathlon Gold In Laser Run