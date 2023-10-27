'Babar Azam Has No Growth As Captain, Can't Compare Him With Greats': Hafeez Slams Pakistan Skipper After Poor Show in CWC 2023

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez took aim at Babar Azam after his team's poor performances in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan are facing an early exit from the tournament after three successive defeats against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Babar Azam and his captaincy has come under fire from the Pakistan cricketing fraternity with former players like Hafeez hinting at a shift in leadership after this World Cup.

Hafeez's blunt take on Babar Azam

"Babar has no growth as a captain which should have been in three years. PCB and Babar together will decide regarding Babar with or Babar without captaincy," Hafeez said on a local TV show in Pakistan.

He also stated that it would be a mistake to label Babar as a great batter even though he is ranked No.1 in ODI cricket.

Babar has scores of 5, 10, 50, 18 and 74 in the tournament so far but both of his half-centuries have come in losing causes against India and Afghanistan.

Babar not great yet

"Babar is a good batter but comparing him with greats is wrong. He is not a great yet. Perhaps one's who compare Babar have not seen the greats of the game," Hafeez lashed out.

Media reports are doing the rounds in Pakistan that Babar might be replaced as the captain after this World Cup after the PCB issued a statement hinting at drastic changes in the men's team set up soon.

"Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup," the PCB said in a recent statement.

